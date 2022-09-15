Usually if you see Alabama twice on your schedule, you might as well just pencil in two losses. Instead, UCLA can expect two wins and a 3-0 start. Don’t get me wrong, South Alabama is no Alabama State — and neither even breathe the same air as the top squad in Alabama. But unlike the Hornets, the Jaguars are an FBS squad — and a respectable one at that. Although I think the Bruins pull this one out and win three straight to open their year for the first time since 2015, it might take four quarters of first-stringers to clinch a victory.

