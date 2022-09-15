Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s water polo remains unbeaten after 4 wins at Aggie Roundup
In a busy weekend up north, the Bruins survived two upset bids to stay unbeaten. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (10-0) won all four of its games at the Aggie Roundup in Davis, California, defeating No. 10 San Jose State (3-4) by a score of 13-7 and followed with a 17-8 victory over No. 16 California Baptist (6-6) on the first day of the tournament. The blue and gold overcame two halftime deficits the next day with comeback victories over No. 11 Princeton (8-4) and No. 14 Harvard (5-3) by scores of 8-6 and 16-15, respectively.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer records tie against Stanford for second year in a row
The Bruins went scoreless to open Pac-12 play with a draw. No. 25 UCLA men’s soccer (3-2-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) recorded its first tie of the season against No. 2 Stanford (4-0-2, 0-0-1). In 2021, the Bruins recorded only one tie all season, also against the Cardinal. Junior defender Grayson...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s soccer returns to first place ranking after 5 years
UCLA flew to North Carolina as the No. 3 team in the country. It left the Tar Heel State with wins over then-No. 2 Duke and then-No. 1 North Carolina. No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (7-0) woke up the morning after returning to Westwood to find itself the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, receiving all eight first-place votes. This marks the Bruins’ return to the top of rankings for the first time since they were ranked No. 1 in 2017 from September 5th to October 3rd.
dailybruin.com
Gallery: UCLA football defeats South Alabama in 3rd consecutive win of season
Chakrabarti is the 2021-2022 assistant Photo editor on the news beat. She is a third-year mathematics of computation student at UCLA, and she is from Sacramento, California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybruin.com
UCLA football takes down South Alabama with last-second field goal
This post was updated Sept. 17 at 4:23 p.m. After a game full of twists and turns, everything came down to the right leg of Nicholas Barr-Mira. Down by two points with two seconds on the clock, the Bruins’ five-game winning streak and perfect nonconference record were on the line.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s soccer continues undefeated streak with victory over San Diego State
With less than five minutes left in the first half, the game was scoreless. Surging forward and making a powerful shot directly to the middle of the net, freshman forward/midfielder Ellie Walbruch put the Bruins on the scoreboard in the 41st minute, marking the first goal of her collegiate career.
dailybruin.com
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. South Alabama
Usually if you see Alabama twice on your schedule, you might as well just pencil in two losses. Instead, UCLA can expect two wins and a 3-0 start. Don’t get me wrong, South Alabama is no Alabama State — and neither even breathe the same air as the top squad in Alabama. But unlike the Hornets, the Jaguars are an FBS squad — and a respectable one at that. Although I think the Bruins pull this one out and win three straight to open their year for the first time since 2015, it might take four quarters of first-stringers to clinch a victory.
dailybruin.com
UCLA football to face South Alabama in final nonconference game of season
UCLA football (2-0) will host South Alabama (2-0) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday morning for a second straight matchup against an Alabama-based team. The third matchup of the season also represents the second home game with a morning start time – a scheduling oddity that hasn’t yet occurred for the Bruins this century.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybruin.com
Out of Bounds: UCLA Football Beats Alabama State
In the season’s second football episode of “Out of Bounds,” Daily Bruin’s sports podcast, Sports editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon discuss UCLA’s blowout victory over Alabama State and next week’s matchup against South Alabama. Jon Christon: Hi, my name is...
dailybruin.com
Scouting report: UCLA vs. South Alabama
UCLA football (2-0) will host South Alabama (2-0) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Bruins will look for their first 3-0 start since 2015, while the Jaguars will hope to build off a strong start to their season and pull off an upset in Pasadena. Here is this week’s scouting report from Sports Editor Sam Settleman – who is hoping this week, he doesn’t write his whole scouting report about a quarterback who doesn’t end up playing.
dailybruin.com
Westwood Trader Joe’s favorites
Trader Joe’s is a grocery store staple for the Westwood community here at UCLA. Continue watching as Westwood community members share their favorite products from Trader Joe’s and why they love them.
dailybruin.com
Robert Hertzberg, Lindsey Horvath vie for LA County Board of Supervisors position
Two candidates for District 3’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors representative have advanced to the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates Robert Hertzberg – the current California State Senate majority leader emeritus – and Lindsey Horvath – a member of the West Hollywood City Council – received the highest number of votes in the June 7 primary with 31.08% and 27.74% of votes, respectively, according to the LA County Registrar’s Office. District 3, which includes UCLA and Westwood, extends northward to Westlake Village and eastward to San Fernando, housing close to two million of LA County’s nearly 10 million residents.
Comments / 0