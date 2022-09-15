ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache, CO

northfortynews

Keep Colorado Wild Pass Refund Options Are Announced for Resident Annual Pass

At its September meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a refund policy for Colorado residents that purchase a Keep Colorado Wild Pass. Beginning in 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This new annual pass gives all Coloradans easy access to all state parks and the added benefit of investing in our great outdoors and wildlife in a meaningful way.
KJCT8

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds evidence of zebra mussels in Highline Lake

State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling September 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
News Break
Politics
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
