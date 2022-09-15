Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department hosting Sept. 11 Never Forget mobile exhibit

The Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department is working to make sure Aiken County never forgets the people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The fire department partnered with Murphy Auto Group to bring the Tunnel to Towers Sept. 11 Never Forget mobile exhibit to Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road near Graniteville. The exhibit will be on display Thursday through Saturday.

Sept. 11, 2001, was the date of a terrorist attack perpetuated by al Qaeda against the United States. Terrorists flew planes into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a third plane into the Pentagon.

A fourth plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field after the passengers fought back against the terrorists who took control of the plane. It is thought the fourth plane was to strike another federal building in the Washington, D.C., area.

In all, 2,977 (not including the 19 hijackers) people died in the attacks including 343 members of the Fire Department of New York.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation was started in honor of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller in honor of his memory and sacrifice.

The mobile exhibit travels around the country to make sure no one forgets the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and to educate children on the event.

The exhibit will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The fire department will also offer free barbecue sandwiches donated by Atomic City Smokers. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will also attend the event.

For more information on the local event, visit the fire department's Facebook page at facebook.com/GVWFire.

For more information on Tunnel 2 Towers, visit t2t.org.