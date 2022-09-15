Read full article on original website
Related
'This Week in Texas': A discussion on teacher pay and retention with the TEA Commissioner
Join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as he discusses teacher recruitment and takes a look into student performance with a panel of political insiders on a new episode.
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
thekatynews.com
No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding
Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
fox26houston.com
Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah
HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
1 Woman Died, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Spring on Wednesday night. The officials stated that a box truck was hit by a car [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
🔒 Getting a deal on Sam’s Club, Costco memberships: This is how to save big as you commit to bulk buying in Houston
HOUSTON – Are you ready to commit?. We’re not talking about relationships or marriage or anything like that. We’re talking about Sam’s Club and Costco memberships that, while not on-par with relationships or marriage, do also have a great impact on your financial life. If you’re...
Texas Cops Have 1000 HP Hellcat On Patrol
And yes, they will chase with it. The cops have been clowned on for a while now because of their pretty abysmal choices when it comes to pursuit vehicles. At most a cop might get their hands on an all-wheel-drive 5.7-liter V8 Dodge Charger which has a top speed of 150 mph. This electronically-limited number seems reasonable considering the danger of high-speed chases. However, in Houston Texas, the Department Of Public Safety has taken a different approach to their handling of high-speed situations. So what exactly does the DPS think can pull its reputation out of the gutter when it comes to chasing?
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
Lotus Seafood holds grand opening, brings brand's first-ever full bar to Stafford
Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening Sept. 16-18 at its new Stafford location, bringing the brand's first-ever full bar. (Courtesy Lotus Seafood) Lotus Seafood, the Houston-area seafood restaurant brand, officially opened its new Stafford location. From Sept. 16-18, Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening at 2903 S. Main St., Ste....
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest A Hit And Run Suspect
TOMBALL, TX -- On September 17, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a single vehicle hit and run crash in the 26899 block of Tomball Pkwy. Upon arriving, it was discovered that the suspect struck a concrete barrier, causing county property damage. Deputies searched the area and...
WFAA
Coyote seen jumping up fence and onto shed in Texas neighborhood
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
Comments / 0