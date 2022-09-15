ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia defense zeroed in on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattled on Saturday with devastating efficiency. “We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said following Georgia’s 48-7 win over the Gamecocks.
Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff. “We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcomes sideline illness, delivers strong first half at South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett couldn’t be stopped in the first half at South Carolina until after a sideline vomiting episode on Saturday. Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on three consecutive touchdown drives and a 21-0 lead before he became visibly ill on the UGA sideline midway through the second quarter at Williams-Brice stadium.
