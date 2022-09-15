Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia defense zeroed in on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattled on Saturday with devastating efficiency. “We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said following Georgia’s 48-7 win over the Gamecocks.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs hand South Carolina record-setting defeat
COLUMBIA, S.C., — Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in their history. None of the previous matchups have seen a beatdown of such epic proportions. The Bulldogs got just about whatever they wanted on Saturday, strolling to a 48-7 win over the hapless Gamecocks. Georgia moves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play.
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff. “We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: ‘Ticking time bomb’
COLUMBIA, S.C., — After skying for his second touchdown of the day, Brock Bowers went over to chat with Stetson Bennett about the play. South Carolina left Bowers in single coverage, the tight end and quarterback made eye contact and Bowers made a Sunday-level play against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football predicted travel roster for SEC opener against South Carolina
Kirby Smart will have some decisions to make with regard to his roster this week. Per SEC rules, Georgia is only able to bring 70 players with them to South Carolina as the Bulldogs have their first road SEC contest of the season. All the obvious names will be making...
dawgnation.com
Report: Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was among the players who did not travel to South Carolina, per a Rivals.com report. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium (TV: ESPN). Smart has made that adjustment a priority, in terms of...
dawgnation.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcomes sideline illness, delivers strong first half at South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett couldn’t be stopped in the first half at South Carolina until after a sideline vomiting episode on Saturday. Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on three consecutive touchdown drives and a 21-0 lead before he became visibly ill on the UGA sideline midway through the second quarter at Williams-Brice stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 3 game (Sept. 17, 2022)
Georgia football takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 3 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17. Below you can find information on the game, TV channel, as well as how to watch the game online and odds. Georgia enters the game with the No. 1 ranking after...
dawgnation.com
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson ready for defense to answer questions at South Carolina
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear Georgia will be the hunters this season and that this is a program that was built to last. The confidence the head coach exudes has spilled over to his defense entering into the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ noon game at South Carolina (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Comments / 0