ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Driver dies after trying to breach gate at naval air station, authorities say

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niUnj_0hxJ8wX700

A driver is dead after crashing into a protective barrier outside of the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, early Thursday morning, authorities said. The accident happened as the man, who has not been publicly identified, seemingly tried to drive through a gate on the federal property, according to the air station .

"At 6:30 am, a driver attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at NAS Jax, sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle," the station wrote on Twitter after the crash, confirming that the driver died during the incident. The station later said Birmingham Gate would remain closed "until further notice," as would several blocks in the surrounding area.

The driver does not have any known affiliation to the military, according to the air station, which asked witnesses to call NCIS at 808-478-8353 to aid in the investigation.

Federal, state and local agencies are involved in the probe, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Navy police, Jacksonville-based CBS affiliate WJAX-TV reported on Thursday.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan, with highway patrol, said the driver was involved in an initial crash on the highway nearby before approaching Birmingham Gate at the naval air station, according to WJAX-TV. After hitting another car around 6 a.m. local time, Bryan said the man drove south toward the air station and sideswiped an SUV while turning toward the base at the gate.

"We do not suspect shots were fired or lethal force was initiated, but that is being confirmed as we speak," Bryan said Thursday, according to WJAX-TV.

"We want to find out exactly what he was doing that led to the initial crash investigation as well as why he was trying to gain access to NAS Jax," he added. "We just believe at this point, he was just trying to evade the initial collision."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Two victims in surgery after drive-by shooting on Duval Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Duval Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male in his late teens with...
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
MilitaryTimes

Man dies after crashing into barrier at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man fleeing a hit-and-run crash died Thursday morning after slamming into a security barrier outside Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, officials said. The deadly crash occurred at NAS Jacksonville’s secondary gate, the Florida Times-Union reported. Base officials said the driver, who wasn’t immediately named, had...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Navy#Traffic Accident#The Naval Air Station#Birmingham Gate#Ncis#Wjax Tv
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
First Coast News

Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy