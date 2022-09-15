ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Smith County moving to healthier housing market

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year’s rise in sales and lessened inventory. We are now moving to a healthier market with more inventory than sales. According to the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, we were not in...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Palestine renovates historic library, revives its original purpose

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas town is breathing life back into a historic building, turning it back into a library after nearly one hundred years. “This is a little treasure for our local community,” said Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum. The Carnegie Library is one of...
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A day of fun, games and family time, in the return of an annual event in one East Texas town. The Covid era had cause a two year hiatus, but ‘Saffe Day’ returned to Kilgore today. “Kids and adults with special abilities, that can...
KILGORE, TX
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
GLADEWATER, TX
TJC holds public hearing on proposed tax rate for 2022

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College held a public hearing about their proposed tax rate for 2022. A community member had the chance to share her opinions on the rate being considered by the Board of Trustees. The suggested rate for the 2022-2023 school year is $0.188001. The 2021-2022...
TYLER, TX
WebXtra: Financial grant helps Hawkins high schoolers learn art of beekeeping

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A grant will give some Hawkins High School kids more resources to do the important work of keeping bees. The Hawkins High School FFA “bee-team” made a presentation today to the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, affiliated with the Garden Club of America, on the science of beekeeping and harvesting honey.
HAWKINS, TX
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
TYLER, TX
Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
TYLER, TX
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX

