urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
Yakima Herald Republic
Time to celebrate a new spot for Black culture in the Central District
On a sunny and breezy afternoon, the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street had a warmth to it — maybe not in temperature, but in spirit. Arté Noir, a nonprofit focused on uplifting Black arts and culture, had a grand opening Saturday for its brick and mortar location in the Central District. It's a new corner property that’s part art gallery, part retail space and, someday soon, part recording studio. Dozens gathered to shop, view art and celebrate an addition to Black culture to the Central District and the woman who started it all, founder Vivian Phillips.
urbnlivn.com
Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat
With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
rentonreporter.com
Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell
Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
historylink.org
Tsutakawa Memorial Gates disappear from Seattle’s Washington Park Arboretum on March 18, 2020.
On March 18, 2020, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ornate, custom-designed bronze gates created by internationally renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa are stolen from the Washington Park Arboretum. The gates were commissioned in 1971 by the University of Washington and the Arboretum Foundation to honor those who supported the arboretum over the years. They were installed in 1976 at the north entrance to the park and later gifted to the City of Seattle. The theft is discovered on March 19, 2020, when the gardening team arrives for work in the morning. Within nine days, one of the gates will be recovered, largely intact; the other has been cut up for scrap and is beyond repair. Although Tsutakawa died in 1997, his family has the original design plans, and son Gerard, also a metal sculptor, will agree to fabricate a mate for the surviving gate. A free public celebration to mark the installation of the refabricated Tsutakawa Memorial Gates is held on September 14, 2022.
foodgressing.com
Fairmont Olympic Hotel Restaurant: The George Seattle [Review]
The George is the new signature restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Seattle Hotel. The restaurant was part of the $25 million restoration plan that the hotel underwent beginning January 2020 which included elevating the main lobby, a new signature restaurant, improved event spaces, a trendy main bar; a hidden bar-behind-a-bookcase and more.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
seattleschools.org
urbnlivn.com
Bellevue mid-century with original finishes
2037 121st Ave SE in Bellevue’s Woodridge neighborhood is an untouched mid-century modern ready for your vision. This 2,380 square foot home lives large with all of the living spaces on one level and an unfinished basement below. Vaulted ceilings with wood panelling, exposed beams, large windows are the hallmark features of this home. The two bathrooms have been remodeled but the rest of the three bedroom house are ready for restoration.
KING-5
Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!. Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung. Just...
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
