L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive [Bakersfield, CA]
Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive Involving Multiple Vehicles, 1 Fatality. The crash happened on September 16th, at around 11:03 p.m. in the 11600 block, involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles. According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the area near Olive Drive when a vehicle struck him. Due to...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in West Bakersfield Saturday night
According to the BPD, officers responded to an accident Saturday night at around 9:00 p.m at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to […]
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Shafter
SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified a bicyclist that was struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 43 in Shafter on Sept. 12. Francisco Saldivar, 44, of Shafter was riding a bicycle around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 43, north of Cherry Street. He died at the scene, said the coroner.
Man in hospital suffering major head injuries after fight in Fastrip parking lot
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, a man was put in the hospital following an assault in the parking lot of a Fastrip, according to Taft City Police. Friday just after 9:30 p.m., Taft police officers responded to reports of a fight in front of the Fastrip convenience store on the 900 block of […]
Pedestrian killed Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles
A pedestrian was killed late Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles in Northwest Bakersfield.
Elderly man killed after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield
An elderly man was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing F Street in Downtown Bakersfield.
KCSO investigates suspicious death near Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard after Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to KCSO. Deputies responded at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived they said they found a man dead who appeared to […]
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
Pedestrian dies of injuries in F Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Downtown Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The department said the […]
KCSO investigation turns up details on "suspicious" Taft Hwy deaths
An investigation into a pair of deaths the Kern County Sheriff’s Office called “suspicious” has revealed the names of the people involved.
Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
KCSO makes arrest for grand theft of copper wire
LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a grand theft of a copper wire at a local farming company in Lost Hills, according to KCSO. Officers arrested Efrain Briones, 37, on Universal Street in Lost Hills on Monday. Briones was booked into the county jail for […]
3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
Family faces more serious medical issues after suspected DUI crash into their home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pain and perseverance for one family fighting daily to pick up the pieces following a DUI crash that threw their entire life upside down. The Joshan family has been in and out of the hospital. Everyone who was inside was injured during a suspected DUI crash that left a white Mercedes ablaze […]
crimevoice.com
Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified
Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
