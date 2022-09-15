Read full article on original website
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
beverlypress.com
Queen Elizabeth II
“We share with you the strongest possible determination to find a way forward. Britain will continue to work with the United States to seek just solutions for the economic problems of the world. I thank you most warmly, Mr. Mayor, president of the City Council and members of the council, not only for the welcome you have given us but also for the contribution which your great city is making to the objective which we all share.”
beverlypress.com
VINTAGE: La Brea Tar Pits receive a royal visit
Then-Prince Charles of Great Britain, visited the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in this photograph from the Nov. 3, 1977, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article stated the Prince of Wales enjoyed viewing fossils and learning about the prehistoric animals that once roamed the area. He was joined by George C. Page, a donor for whom the museum was originally named, and former Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn. Now-King Charles III, he accepted the throne on Sept. 8 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
signalscv.com
Saugus Café set to be honored at plaque dedication ceremony
Saugus Café is scheduled to be honored at an El Clampus Vitus’ “Clampers” plaque dedication ceremony in recognition for being a historical establishment as the oldest operational café in Los Angeles County. The Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) is a fraternal organization that is...
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
NBC Los Angeles
First Lady Jill Biden Visits LA's Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café
First lady Jill Biden included a stop at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café during her visit to Southern California. Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday ahead of a Friday midday Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where she is scheduled to speak. From there, she will head to Chinatown for...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell, community leaders present $2.25 million to Bresee Foundation
In a celebration featuring mariachis, local food, and hundreds of Angelenos, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell (13th District) on Sept. 7 joined civic leaders and community partners to present the Bresee Foundation with a landmark $2.25 million funding allocation that will be invested in the non-profit’s comprehensive programming, which aims to empower and transform the lives of youth and families living in poverty in central Los Angeles. The funding is part of the $150 million originally allocated for LAPD that was re-distributed in the summer of 2020 to invest in underserved communities across Los Angeles.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
GPI Companies Launches Nine Thousand One, New Ultra-Luxe Residential Development in Heart of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- GPI Companies, a locally-based, full-service real estate investment, development, and operating firm, announced today that it has commenced leasing at Nine Thousand One, West Hollywood’s newest luxury mixed-used development. Located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard and envisioned as a refuge in a bustling city, Nine Thousand One is a five-story boutique building with 46 for-lease residences and 10,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space — all centrally located at the intersection of L.A.’s cultural and creative cores, where West Hollywood’s vibrant Design District meets the iconic boutiques, parks and galleries of Beverly Hills. High resolution renderings here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006040/en/ Nine Thousand One exterior rendering
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
beverlypress.com
60 seconds for Pompadour
The Beverly Hills City Council recognized the bakery Pompadour on Sept. 12 during its 60 Second Shout Out program. Pompadour owner Rani Elsaadi received a proclamation from Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Pompadour is located at 9466 Charleville Blvd. For information, visit pompadourbh.com.
thewestsidegazette.com
Ray Charles Jr. Pays Tribute To His Father And Those Impacted By 9/11
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Ray! Salute For America,” a tribute to the late great Ray Charles, also honored those affected by the events of 9/11. Held in Los Angeles on Sept. 11 at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, Jazz, Ray Charles Jr. who produced the biopic “Ray,” connected with key musicians for the event.
Santa Monica Daily Press
The People Concern announces $250,000 matching gift for housing Malibu’s unhoused population
The People Concern, a non-profit housing and social service agency which helps people experiencing homelessness in Malibu get back on their feet and into housing, just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters of The People Concern, will be matching donations made to The People Concern up to $250,000. This matching gift is the largest of its kind for the express purpose of helping Malibu’s unsheltered move into permanent, supportive housing throughout Los Angeles County.
Santa Monica Mirror
Truxton’s Closes Santa Monica Location
Truxton’s American Bistro in Santa Monica is no more. The restaurant suddenly closed without warning recently as of September 6. The restaurant was established in 2006 with the Westchester location, which is still open at 8611 Truxton Avenue, and the Santa Monica location opened in 2013 at 1329 Santa Monica Blvd.
spectrumnews1.com
Traditional Danish pastries and princess cakes from Culver City bakery
CULVER CITY, Calif. — A local baker from Denmark opened Copenhagen Pastry 11 years ago to introduce Americans to the traditional Danish pastry. The bakery serves freshly made Danishes and cakes with the finest ingredients. Copenhagen Pastry is at 11113 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232.
beverlypress.com
Greenway announces 25th season, producing director
Greenway Arts Alliance announced on Sept. 12 its 25th anniversary season at Greenway Court Theatre, along with the appointment of Mohammed Ali Ojarigi as producing director. The multi-award-winning theater company’s season will present the critically acclaimed “WET: A DACAmented Journey,” written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Daphnie Sicre in October, followed by a Greenway Arts Alliance Resident Theatre Company co-production in January 2023 and concluding with the 7th Annual “L.A. Get Down Festival, A Celebration of Hip Hop and Spoken Word,” in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April 2023. Festival co-directors are Shihan Van Clief and Arianna Basco.
signalscv.com
Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners
The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
kcrw.com
TV, radio veterans unite to create podcast for ‘woke boomers’
Fritz Coleman, longtime LA weatherman, retired from TV in 2020. His next act? What so many folks are doing these days: a podcast. Coleman’s partner in this endeavor is radio veteran Louise Palanker. They created “Media Path,” a podcast that dives into things they love or are intrigued by, from the music of “Dirty Dancing” to Sid and Marty Kroft to comedian Maz Jobrani.
localemagazine.com
From Tried-and-True to Hidden Gems, These Are the 9 Best Sushi Spots on the Westside of LA
If one thing’s certain, it’s that the Westside of Los Angeles is home to sandy beaches, amazing surf and stellar sushi. Whether you prefer traditional nigiri and sashimi or enjoy creative rolls with tasty twists, dining near the ocean means having access to some of the best seafood in the city. In addition to the fancier and more expensive spots, there are also some low-key joints that are sure to surprise you. From Santa Monica to Marina Del Rey, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots on the Westside of LA for sushi, sashimi and sake! Best Sushi Westside LA.
