Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Cal Poly Rose Float Reveals its 2023 Float Design: The Road to Reclamation

Cal Poly students have shifted their sights from the heavens to a forest world of gigantic snails, mushrooms and colorful fungi for their 74th entry in the upcoming Pasadena Rose Parade. The 2023 Tournament of Roses theme is “Turning the Corner,” which symbolizes the positive change and unlimited potential that...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Enid Grace Ballantyne, 1940-2021

Longtime Altadena resident Enid Ballantyne died after a lengthy battle with lung cancer, at Huntington Health (formerly Huntington Hospital). Her surviving family members said they wish to thank the nursing and medical staff for their unstinting care and kindness in her last days. During the Covid Quarantine, visitation was limited.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tournament of Roses Announces Details of Third Annual Día de los Muertos Art Competition

Saturday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced the display of three public altars to honor Día de los Muertos. Two altars will celebrate the lives of prominent Pasadena community members John J. Kennedy and Canto “TNT” Robledo. A third altar will celebrate the 134-year history of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association including the Rose Parade presented by Honda and the Rose Bowl Game.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Planning Process For The 710 Extension Stub at Council on Monday

The next step in the City’s plans for the relinquished 710 stub will take place on Monday when the City Council receives an information report on the planning process for the property. “The process will involve a robust outreach process and is anticipated to span three years to develop...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Singer to Speak About Power of Music to Heal Minds

German-Indian American mezzo-soprano Nandani Maria Sinha, who has been volunteering and singing at Alzheimer’s ward across Southern California, will be at the Rotary Club of Pasadena’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The meeting is open to the public to attend. She is internationally acclaimed for her passionate...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run Bounces Back to Life

Mary Ann Ortolano, Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet, and Mischief at Pasadena Humane’s “Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run” fundraiser at Brookside Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Pasadena Councilmember Felicia Williams and Pandora at Pasadena Humane’s “Wiggle Waggle...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pedestrian Plan Before Transportation Commission on Thursday

The Transportation Commission will vote on supporting the draft Pasadena Pedestrian Plan and recommending approval by City Council. “Pasadena Walks! is the City’s current Pedestrian Master Plan that prioritizes and guides investments to create a safer and more walkable Pasadena,” according to the plan. The plan works towards...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Supervisor Barger Allocates Discretionary Funds For Homeless Outreach

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced today that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents. The services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA)...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Saint Elizabeth School’s Back to School BBQ in Photos

Saint Elizabeth School’s Back to School BBQ was great! Rain or shine, they had a blast. Saint Elizabeth thanks parents, students and staff for joining the event!. St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School, 1840 North Lake Ave., Altadena, (626) 797-7727 or visit saint-elizabeth.org.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart Students Participate in 53rd Round Square International Conference

The Flintridge Sacred Heart delegation to the Roundsquare conference has touched down in London! The students were a bit jet-lagged but still having fun seeing some sights before starting the conference in Oxford. The Round Square International Conference is an annual event run by, and for, students aged 16-18. It moves around the world with students from different schools hosting each time. The most recent in-person conference was hosted in September 2019 in Indore in India, and for the past two years the conference has been a virtual one. This time it will once again be face-to-face for the 53rd Round Square International Conference, which will be hosted in the UK, bringing together more than 800 delegates from 50 countries around the world.
WORLD
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Bullpen: Copy That

No big items on Monday’s City Council agenda. Still, the City’s business has to be done. The consent calendar always contains some interesting stuff, sometimes multiple items, that can be collectively passed under one vote. I immediately stopped when I saw the contract for an item for the...
PASADENA, CA

