Landmark Status Weighed For Unique English Tudor Revival Style Townhouses at Norman Villa on North Catalina Ave.
Tucked away In Pasadena’s Playhouse District is an English Tudor style townhouse constructed in 1929 which is unlike any other complex in Pasadena. The City Council Monday will consider City staff’s recommendation to designate this unique architectural gem as a landmark. Norman Villa, at 73-87 1?2 N. Catalina...
Rose Bowl Asks Council to Authorize Nineteenth Displacement Event in 2023, A Soccer Match in February
The Rose Bowl Operating Company is recommending approval of a proposal to host a soccer match in February 2023, which will need a license agreement with AEG as the organizer, and authorization from the City Council for the RBOC to host a displacement event – the nineteen such event for 2023.
Cal Poly Rose Float Reveals its 2023 Float Design: The Road to Reclamation
Cal Poly students have shifted their sights from the heavens to a forest world of gigantic snails, mushrooms and colorful fungi for their 74th entry in the upcoming Pasadena Rose Parade. The 2023 Tournament of Roses theme is “Turning the Corner,” which symbolizes the positive change and unlimited potential that...
Enid Grace Ballantyne, 1940-2021
Longtime Altadena resident Enid Ballantyne died after a lengthy battle with lung cancer, at Huntington Health (formerly Huntington Hospital). Her surviving family members said they wish to thank the nursing and medical staff for their unstinting care and kindness in her last days. During the Covid Quarantine, visitation was limited.
Tournament of Roses Announces Details of Third Annual Día de los Muertos Art Competition
Saturday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced the display of three public altars to honor Día de los Muertos. Two altars will celebrate the lives of prominent Pasadena community members John J. Kennedy and Canto “TNT” Robledo. A third altar will celebrate the 134-year history of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association including the Rose Parade presented by Honda and the Rose Bowl Game.
Planning Process For The 710 Extension Stub at Council on Monday
The next step in the City’s plans for the relinquished 710 stub will take place on Monday when the City Council receives an information report on the planning process for the property. “The process will involve a robust outreach process and is anticipated to span three years to develop...
La Loma Road Mid-Century Modern Built By Noted Architect Robert Langdon Under Consideration as City Landmark
A draft resolution declaring the Robert Earl Langdon Jr. residence at 1350 La Loma Road in Pasadena as a landmark is up for discussion Monday during a public hearing by the City Council meeting. A report by the Planning Department said the Langdon residence “embodies the very best of mid-century...
Singer to Speak About Power of Music to Heal Minds
German-Indian American mezzo-soprano Nandani Maria Sinha, who has been volunteering and singing at Alzheimer’s ward across Southern California, will be at the Rotary Club of Pasadena’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The meeting is open to the public to attend. She is internationally acclaimed for her passionate...
See’s Candies, Started in Pasadena Home Kitchen, Celebrates Mary See’s Birthday
See’s Candies, the famous candy company that started in Pasadena, is offering special deals as part of the celebration of its founder, Mary See’s 168th birthday. 100 years ago, in November 1921, See’s Candies was founded in Pasadena, using Mary’s homemade confections. Mary See was born...
Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run Bounces Back to Life
Mary Ann Ortolano, Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet, and Mischief at Pasadena Humane’s “Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run” fundraiser at Brookside Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Pasadena Councilmember Felicia Williams and Pandora at Pasadena Humane’s “Wiggle Waggle...
Pedestrian Plan Before Transportation Commission on Thursday
The Transportation Commission will vote on supporting the draft Pasadena Pedestrian Plan and recommending approval by City Council. “Pasadena Walks! is the City’s current Pedestrian Master Plan that prioritizes and guides investments to create a safer and more walkable Pasadena,” according to the plan. The plan works towards...
Supervisor Barger Allocates Discretionary Funds For Homeless Outreach
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced today that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents. The services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA)...
After More Funds Become Available, Council to Vote on Homeless Services Application Again
The City Council will vote on submitting a revised 2022 continuum of care consolidated application to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for homeless services. On Sept. 12, the City Council authorized a $4.8 million application. However, the next day staff became aware of an additional $29,667 in funding.
Appetite for Remote Work Is Only Growing Stronger In Pasadena And Will Continue, Says Local Expert
Despite pandemic restrictions easing, remote working has remained popular and is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. While some companies have been reportedly paying less to employees who opt for remote working, this practice is a long way from catching on in Pasadena. Instead, high-skilled workers are benefitting from...
Saint Elizabeth School’s Back to School BBQ in Photos
Saint Elizabeth School’s Back to School BBQ was great! Rain or shine, they had a blast. Saint Elizabeth thanks parents, students and staff for joining the event!. St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School, 1840 North Lake Ave., Altadena, (626) 797-7727 or visit saint-elizabeth.org.
Guest Opinion | Kaya Plansker: Imagine What A Community of Advocates Could do if They Came Together
If you think of advocacy as a proxy for caring about people enough to speak up for and with them, you might think it’s a good thing for a community like Pasadena that is experiencing stressors like a desperate affordable housing shortage and legitimate public safety concerns (among others) to promote advocacy.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Students Participate in 53rd Round Square International Conference
The Flintridge Sacred Heart delegation to the Roundsquare conference has touched down in London! The students were a bit jet-lagged but still having fun seeing some sights before starting the conference in Oxford. The Round Square International Conference is an annual event run by, and for, students aged 16-18. It moves around the world with students from different schools hosting each time. The most recent in-person conference was hosted in September 2019 in Indore in India, and for the past two years the conference has been a virtual one. This time it will once again be face-to-face for the 53rd Round Square International Conference, which will be hosted in the UK, bringing together more than 800 delegates from 50 countries around the world.
Council Gives Wish List of Transportation Projects A Final Going Over Before Mayor Takes to Metro
The Pasadena City Council will be asked Monday to authorize Mayor Victor Gordo to submit a project list to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officially requesting Measure R Mobility Improvement Project funding for a wish list of projects in lieu of the Metro L Line Grade Separation at California Boulevard.
Monday Morning Bullpen: Copy That
No big items on Monday’s City Council agenda. Still, the City’s business has to be done. The consent calendar always contains some interesting stuff, sometimes multiple items, that can be collectively passed under one vote. I immediately stopped when I saw the contract for an item for the...
City To Transfer Solid Waste Collection Services Contract to Different Company
Direct Disposal, one of the 20 companies responsible for solid waste collection in Pasadena will have their contract transferred to a different company called California Waste Services LLC, according to a report by the city attorney to the council. On Monday, Sept 19, the city attorney is set to present...
