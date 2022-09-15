The Flintridge Sacred Heart delegation to the Roundsquare conference has touched down in London! The students were a bit jet-lagged but still having fun seeing some sights before starting the conference in Oxford. The Round Square International Conference is an annual event run by, and for, students aged 16-18. It moves around the world with students from different schools hosting each time. The most recent in-person conference was hosted in September 2019 in Indore in India, and for the past two years the conference has been a virtual one. This time it will once again be face-to-face for the 53rd Round Square International Conference, which will be hosted in the UK, bringing together more than 800 delegates from 50 countries around the world.

