Claremore, OK

ocolly.com

Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Claremore, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
PRYOR, OK
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

80-year-old Tulsa man killed in Ellis County collision

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. — An 80-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a fatal collision Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the collision happened at the intersection of South County Road 191 and E County Road 59, about one mile north and ten miles east of Arnett.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
moreclaremore.com

EyeSpy Treats

Hold on to your hats, Claremore! We have a new family business passing out smiles with a new twist on candy. Eye Spy Treats offers a wide variety of freeze dried sweets. Tasty, cute, and fun, Eye Spy Treats is an experience in and of itself. You can order directly...
CLAREMORE, OK

