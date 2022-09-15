Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sand Springs Hosts Ponca City
In Sand Springs, the Sandites hosted Ponca City. It was an emotional evening, given the deadly accident in Sand Springs on Thursday. Sand Springs won, 48 to 25.
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottish culture comes to Broken Arrow through Scotfest
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture took place in Broken Arrow this weekend. The 42nd Scotfest featured authentic live music, food, drinks, Highland Games events and Scottish actor Graham McTavish from “Outlander.”. Victor Sandman, a volunteer at Scotfest said the event is about...
news9.com
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Tulsa Police Looking For Teenagers Who Wrecked Car, Hit Another
Tulsa Police are searching for teenagers that they say hit a car, wrecked and ran away. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near East 36th Street North and North Peoria. Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other information.
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Three people, including one high school student, are dead following a car crash in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three people are dead, including one Charles Page High School student, following a car accident in Sand Springs. It happened just before 12:30 p.m., near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sand Springs police say five people were inside the car. Two people have been taken...
80-year-old Tulsa man killed in Ellis County collision
ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. — An 80-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a fatal collision Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the collision happened at the intersection of South County Road 191 and E County Road 59, about one mile north and ten miles east of Arnett.
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
News On 6
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
moreclaremore.com
EyeSpy Treats
Hold on to your hats, Claremore! We have a new family business passing out smiles with a new twist on candy. Eye Spy Treats offers a wide variety of freeze dried sweets. Tasty, cute, and fun, Eye Spy Treats is an experience in and of itself. You can order directly...
Comments / 0