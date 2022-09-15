State seeks to dismiss lawsuit filed by teacher unions over vagueness of new state law

Read full article on original website
Federal judge refuses to issue injunction in Georgia's ban on 'line relief' at polling places
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a state voting law say they plan to continue their fight after a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Georgia's "line relief" ban at polling places. Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021, included several...
Is Recreational Marijuana Coming To Oklahoma's Ballot In November? Supreme Court Challenges Ballot Campaign
Should recreational cannabis become legal in Oklahoma? Activists in the state have gathered enough signatures to present that question to Oklahoma voters this November. However, Oklahoma's Supreme Court is performing a final revision on whether the question should be on the ballot, and the jury —or rather, the court— is still out.
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging the state’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. BREAKING FOOTAGE: Iran seizes US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering...
Arizona Supreme Court Says No to ‘Free and Fair Elections’ Ballot Measure
Arizona’s highest court affirmed a decision to bar a progressive ballot initiative that would have dramatically reformed the state’s election and campaign finance laws in an eleventh-hour decision, according to The New York Times. The measure sought, in part, to establish same-day voter registration and restrict the state Legislature’s ability to audit and challenge the result of a federal election. A drive on a petition to get the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act on the November ballot had collected roughly 475,000 signatures—double the minimum of 237,645 needed. But challenges from Republicans who termed the legislation a “radical” threat to election integrity stymied its journey, leading Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to re-crunch the numbers and declare that the petition had fallen short by 1,458 signatures on Friday. “This shows that the court is above the will of the people, and it’s heartbreaking,” a spokesperson for the Democrat-allied coalition of groups backing the measure told the Times on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, it reflects what we’ve seen on a national level, too.”
Lawmakers to consider throwing out fees for traffic tickets and criminal charges
Whenever someone gets pulled over for a traffic violation or charged with a low-level crime in New Mexico, extra fees generate millions of dollars for the government each year. But the state’s judicial branch wants to get rid of them entirely, because they disproportionately impact poor New Mexicans and sometimes...
State health department defies judge’s order on birth certificates
The Montana state health department said Thursday it will not abide a district court judge’s order to temporarily reinstate a 2017 procedure allowing transgender Montanans to update the sex listed on their birth certificates. Instead, the department said it would continue to enforce a rule it adopted last week...
