PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will take on Oklahoma State this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. CT. It is the second straight year the Bears will take on the Big 12's Cowgirls, having defeated them last season at home by a score of 2-1. Trailing OSU 1-0, a pair of goals by Rebecca Rosen '21 and Ava Seelenfreund lifted Brown to victory at Stevenson-Pincince Field on Sept. 5, 2021. This time around, the matchup will take place on the Cowgirls' home turf.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO