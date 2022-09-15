Read full article on original website
Women's lacrosse welcomes Team IMPACT teammate Briana
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's lacrosse head coach Keely McDonald '00 has announced the addition of Team IMPACT teammate, six-year-old Briana and her mother Michelle to the Brown women's lacrosse family. "It was so much fun and incredibly special to meet Briana and Michelle," McDonald said. "Briana's excitement and...
Gogo Peters named Ivy Rookie of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown men's soccer freshman Jamin Gogo Peters has been named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Gogo Peters had a five-point game against UMass Lowell in which he scored two goals and assisted on another in the Bears' 5-2 victory. His first goal of the game was also the first of his career.
Men's water polo earns two wins in California on Saturday
WHITTIER, CALIF. – Brown men's water polo started its weekend off strong with wins over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Whitter on Saturday (Sept. 17). "It's always good to start any trip with wins," said head coach Felix Mercado. "We got great play from both goalies and offensively a lot of guys contributed. Hoping it carries to our game tomorrow."
Borcherding wins NEISA Singlehanded Championship, Doble takes second
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Leyton Borcherding won the NEISA Singlehanded Championship and Katherine Doble finished as the runner-up in the NEISA Women's Singlehanded Championship, highlighting a strong weekend for the Brown sailing teams. Borcherding finished with a final score of 61, on point ahead of a Yale sailor in second...
Field Hockey's Pellegrino Named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown freshman Lexi Pellegrino has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in Brown's weekend in Maryland. Pellegrino scored the game-tying goal in Brown's 2-1 win over Towson on Friday (Sept. 16) and added another goal in Brown's 3-2 overtime loss to VCU on Sunday (Sept. 18).
Women's soccer set for matchup at Oklahoma State
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will take on Oklahoma State this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. CT. It is the second straight year the Bears will take on the Big 12's Cowgirls, having defeated them last season at home by a score of 2-1. Trailing OSU 1-0, a pair of goals by Rebecca Rosen '21 and Ava Seelenfreund lifted Brown to victory at Stevenson-Pincince Field on Sept. 5, 2021. This time around, the matchup will take place on the Cowgirls' home turf.
Men's soccer falls at St. Francis Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Brown men's soccer team fell to St. Francis Brooklyn 3-0 on the road Sunday afternoon. "A very disappointing result today," Friends of Brown Men's Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. "I give a lot of credit to St. Francis Brooklyn. I thought they had a very mature, experienced performance and whenever there was a chance to make the right play or the right decision, more often than not, they made the right decision."
Volleyball splits two matches on Saturday with win over Lindenwood
STORRS, Conn. – Brown volleyball beat Lindenwood in four sets as the Bear split two games on Saturday (Sept. 17). Brown lost to UConn in four sets earlier in the day. The Bears were led by a career-high 12 kills by senior Elise Curtin in a four-set win over Lindenwood (25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17). Curtin also tied a career-high with six blocks, a number she set earlier in the day against UConn. Curtin finished the game hitting .450, committing just three errors.
Brown Rallies Past Bryant with Overtime Win to Open 2022 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior captain Allen Smith walked into the endzone in double overtime to lift the Brown Bears (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) to a 44-38 come-from-behind win over the Bryant Bulldogs (0-3, 0-0 Big South) in the 2022 season-opener Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. The...
