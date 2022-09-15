Read full article on original website
This i7 Alder Lake gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is down to just $1,130
Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i Tower | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700 | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD | $1,449.99 $1,129.99 at Lenovo (save $320) (opens in new tab) This is the cheapest we've seen an Alder Lake Core i7 CPU in a machine alongside a decent graphics card. The RTX 3060 dominates 1080p gaming and won't balk at some 1440p action either. Throw in the 16GB of DDR4-3200 and a healthy 1TB SSD and there's a lot of PC here for the money.
Intel overclocks its Arc A750 to 2.7 GHz using the factory air cooler
In context: Intel marketer Ryan Shrout joined veteran engineer Tom Petersen in the lab for another debrief about the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. This time they delved into the cooling capacity and overclocking potential of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 Limited Edition cards. For some context, the Limited Edition...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU can be overclocked from 2.1 to 2.7 GHz with just 3 W over default TBP
In a recent Q&A session with the HotHardware community, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen revealed a few new details about the top-of-the-line Arc A770 desktop GPU. Unfortunately, the release date was not even hinted at, but Petersen did provide some interesting overclocking tidbits. The default core clock of the A770 model...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: Penultimate Zen 4 behemoth outperforms the Intel Core i7-13700KF on Geekbench
At this point, just about every high-end Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 processors has been benchmarked to some degree. The flagship Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X have traded blows with each other on more than one occasion. Even the mid-range Core i5-13600K and Ryzen 5 7600X promise to be formidable mid-rangers, although Team Blue seems to have AMD's number this time. There is, however, one SKU that has eluded Geekbench, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. The penultimate Zen 4 SKU is poised to take on the Intel Core i7-13700K, and it does just that with flying colours.
Intel will start phasing out Pentium and Celeron brands in 2023
What just happened? Intel will begin phasing out the long-standing Pentium and Celeron brands next year. Entry-level notebooks shipping in 2023 and beyond will feature CPUs under the new "Intel Processor" umbrella. Josh Newman, Intel VP and interim GM of mobile client platforms, said the revised branding will simplify their offerings so customers can "focus on choosing the right processor for their needs."
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
reviewed.com
AMD vs Nvidia: Which graphics card should you get?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nvidia’s graphics cards had a comfortable lead on AMD’s cards for years, but AMD’s Radeon RX 6000-series lineup put the two brands in a competition like never before. Both manufacturers are constantly adding new features and updating their graphics architecture in their cards to keep the competition hot, but Nvidia’s key features like ray tracing and supersampling have been around for longer, whereas AMD has the lead on frame rates (for now). Ultimately, you’ll have to decide if you prefer the best frame rates or the best ray tracing.
Digital Trends
What is AMD Smart Access Memory?
It’s been a tumultuous few years for finding new graphics cards for your gaming machine upgrades, but if you’re still planning on an AMD GPU or have recently upgraded your system, then you should know about a not-so-little feature called Smart Access Memory, sometimes abbreviated to SAM. Contents.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB specifications confirmed by new leak
A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.
This $700 gaming desktop with a Radeon RX 6600XT seems too good to be true
This HP Omen gaming desktop is a steal at half price.
TechRadar
RTX 3090 vs RTX 4090: battle of the titans
We’re less than a week away (at the time of writing) from Nvidia hopefully freeing us from the endless stream of rumors and showcasing the new Lovelace 40-series of graphics cards. The RTX 30-series has served us all well and continues to be a game-changing line of graphics cards with its beastly performance and versatility for both gaming and professional creative work.
For $200 you can grab this 1440p Asus monitor rated to 165Hz
Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90 after rebate) (opens in new tab) To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens.
TechRadar
The material inside your pencil could unlock the next generation of advanced processors
When technologist Gordon Moore predicted six decades ago that the number of transistors on a chip would double with every year, it surely occurred to no one that his calculation might carry into the next millennium. Admittedly, the prediction was later revised to a doubling of transistor count every two...
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Rocks All-New Gen 5 M.2 SSD Riser Card
We have our first look at Asus's new proprietary Gen-Z.2 riser card, which can support upcoming Gen 5 M.2 SSDs.
ZDNet
Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer
Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card
Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
technewstoday.com
How to Update BIOS on Lenovo?
BIOS or Basic Input Out System is the firmware or low-level software that acts as an intermediary between the OS (Operating system) and the hardware of your device. Updating the BIOS is necessary to retain the hardware functionalities while increasing the security aspect of the user’s device. However, the...
