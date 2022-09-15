ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

Ole Miss Asks ‘Where Are You Going?’ in Latest TV Commercial

The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born. “There is an energy and a vibrancy that you can feel at Ole...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building

Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Pontotoc Student Pursues Passion in Critical Care Nursing

Kaylee Hillhouse completes degrees in allied health studies and nursing to follow her dreams. Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles. “I like working the steps and figuring out how each piece fits...
PONTOTOC, MS
NewsBreak
Society
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Soccer beats Kentucky 2-1 to remain unbeaten

Leading up to this match, Ole Miss soccer had dominated their out-of-conference schedule, going undefeated at 6-0-2 while allowing just two goals against the 21 they scored. The Rebels had their first SEC match of the year on Friday and came out on top against a strong Kentucky team that was 7-1 heading into the game. Head coach Matt Mott rolled out a starting 11 of Ashley Orkus, Price Loposer, Ramsey Davis, Lauren Montgomery, MaryKate McGuire, Aubrey Mister, Sydney Michalak, Riley Friesen, Hailey Cloud, Mo O’Connor and Taylor Radecki.
OXFORD, MS

