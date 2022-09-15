Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Asks ‘Where Are You Going?’ in Latest TV Commercial
The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born. “There is an energy and a vibrancy that you can feel at Ole...
thelocalvoice.net
Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building
Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
therebelwalk.com
Chucky Mullins Winner Ka’Darian Hill and his Mom, Arneta Williams: Examples of Faith, Perseverance and Love
OXFORD, Miss. — If one could feel love through a phone conversation, it surely was felt when Ole Miss defensive lineman Ka’Darian (K.D.) Hill called his mom, Arneta Williams, last month to tell her he had won The Chucky Mullins Award. The video of that moment, captured by...
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
Body camera footage shows Mississippi police officer’s quick actions to save infant’s life
Body camera footage documents a Mississippi police officer’s quick actions that saved the life of an infant last week. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Oxford Police Department reports that they received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. An Oxford police officer arrived on the...
thelocalvoice.net
Pope, Mississippi Man Arrested for Abusive Calls to Oxford Police’s Emergency Telephone Service
Over the past couple of months, the Oxford Police Department has been responding to calls claiming to have people critically injured or in dangerous situations that turned out to be false reports. After investigation, Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abusive...
thelocalvoice.net
Pontotoc Student Pursues Passion in Critical Care Nursing
Kaylee Hillhouse completes degrees in allied health studies and nursing to follow her dreams. Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles. “I like working the steps and figuring out how each piece fits...
Which Shelby County neighborhoods have white people abandoned since 2000?
“White flight” doesn’t get as much attention as it used to. But that doesn’t mean it has disappeared. In Shelby County, 10 ZIP codes lost more than 50% of their white residents between 2000 and 2020. The term “white flight” is usually used to describe white Americans’...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
thelocalvoice.net
Man with huge knife at fast-food restaurant taken into custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tense moments at a fast-food restaurant in southeast Shelby County led to the arrest of a man who was seen with a large knife surrounded by deputies. It unfolded at about 6:15 Tuesday night at a Zaxby’s on Hacks Cross Road just north of Highway 385.
Daily Mississippian
Soccer beats Kentucky 2-1 to remain unbeaten
Leading up to this match, Ole Miss soccer had dominated their out-of-conference schedule, going undefeated at 6-0-2 while allowing just two goals against the 21 they scored. The Rebels had their first SEC match of the year on Friday and came out on top against a strong Kentucky team that was 7-1 heading into the game. Head coach Matt Mott rolled out a starting 11 of Ashley Orkus, Price Loposer, Ramsey Davis, Lauren Montgomery, MaryKate McGuire, Aubrey Mister, Sydney Michalak, Riley Friesen, Hailey Cloud, Mo O’Connor and Taylor Radecki.
