Jury rules for Sullivan schools, former director in deciding former teacher's suspension, free speech lawsuit

Kingsport BOE, BMA approve bid to turn North gym into Tribe Athletic Complex
KINGSPORT — School and city officials are planning a Dec. 14 completion of $4 million in renovations to transform the former Sullivan North High School gym and surrounding area into the Tribe Athletic Complex. Until then, all Dobyns-Bennett basketball games will be away games because the Buck Van Huss...
Richard Church leaving Carter County Schools for TCAT Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton announced on Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school. “I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join...
Retired UVA Wise worker recognized for two decades’ work in equality, diversity
WISE — Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia. On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed...
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for achievement and growth
The Tennessee Department of Education has recently released the School Accountability data for the 2021-22 school year, and both Johnson City and Washington County Schools have a great deal to be proud of. Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assesses the performance and growth of Tennessee school districts...
Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B dome
KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure. However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport...
supertalk929.com
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
supertalk929.com
Big Stone Gap man to serve 30 years for molesting minor
A Big Stone Gap, Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Wise County judge. Prosecutors said Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, groomed the child of a family friend for months and then molested the victim on multiple occasions.
Kingsport BOE approves gender studies policy change, funds for North gym and D-B dome
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools leaders have voted to adopt an instructional standards policy as proposed by the Tennessee School Boards Association instead of a proposed amended version. However, the board voted to add to the policy eight documents referencing Tennessee law pertaining to such policies.
Carter County School Board
ELIZABETHTON — The impact of two new state laws were felt by the Carter County School Board during its monthly meeting on Thursday. One of the new laws allows school systems to excuse students to attend off-campus religious instruction. The other law mandates that most third-grade students who do not achieve satisfactory scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment’s Program’s English and language arts test.
Family thankful for quick response by SRO, school staff to student’s seizure
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The family of a Sullivan County 7-year-old is thankful for the quick action of school staff members to save the child’s life. Sullivan Gardens Elementary second-grader Briella Begley, who has epilepsy, suffered her first major seizure while at school Wednesday. Begley’s grandmother, Ruth Mullenix, was in line to pick up her […]
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
Augusta Free Press
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
k105.com
School district warns parents (and kids) about ‘One chip challenge.’ Over a dozen Harlan Co. students suffer adverse reactions.
School officials in at least one Kentucky school district are warning parents that the Paqui “One chip challenge” is causing adverse reactions in children. Paqui, a maker of spicy tortilla chips, advertises the “One chip challenge” with the following statement on its website: “This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!”
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
VSP, Scott prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a 'criminal act'
GATE CITY — Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties
ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon and proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph. The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the vehicle escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers were detained.
Dobyns-Bennett has 15 AP Capstone Diploma recipients, 163 AP Scholars
KINGSPORT — Fifteen Dobyns-Bennett High School students have received Advanced Placement or AP Capstone Diplomas during the 2021-22 school year, and 163 students have been named AP Scholars. “The data for the 2022 AP testing cycle reveals much to be celebrated,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news...
Editorial: This is why people are moving to Kingsport
For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”
ROTC cadets hoist new colors at Norton's Flag Rock
NORTON — Despite a week’s delay, Army ROTC cadets and instructors from UVA Wise and East Tennessee State University completed what has become an annual tradition at Flag Rock. The ceremony, to replace a weather-worn flag and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, was...
