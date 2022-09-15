Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Connecticut
A Guilford restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Guilford Lobster Pound as the top choice for Connecticut. "Nothing screams New England quite like the lobster roll, a dish invented...
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday
Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero
The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
This Historic Concord Home Is On Sale For First Time In 300 Years
It's been 300 years since one Massachusetts home went on the market. The 4,500-square-foot colonial on Sudbury Road in Concord — which was apparently used to store tents, utensils and axes during the Revolutionary War, according to WCVB — is listed for nearly $1.6 million. The home was...
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $100,000, $80,000 winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Friday
Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.
