LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
torquenews.com
10 Reasons Why Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The 3rd Most-Researched Car In America
Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek a good pick for compact SUV shoppers? Check out ten reasons why it's now America's third most researched new vehicle. Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek the best small SUV for shoppers? Crosstrek is one of the most popular cars on the market and now the third most-researched new car. It's comfortable, efficient, and stylish, and people can't get enough of it. Subaru Crosstrek was the 10th most searched car in 2019. Why has it moved up to third?
MotorAuthority
2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata (NE) spy shots: Redesigned roadster starts testing
Engineers from Mazda have been spotted testing what's likely to be an early test mule for a redesigned MX-5 Miata. A test mule is a vehicle that hides new mechanicals within a makeshift body during the early stage of testing. In this case, the engineers are using a modified body from the current Miata.
Could the 2023 Subaru Outback Touring Make the Outback a Lexus Beater?
The Subaru Outback Touring trim dresses up the SUV to Lexus levels of luxury. Could it be better? The post Could the 2023 Subaru Outback Touring Make the Outback a Lexus Beater? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda CR-V First Drive: Still the Best Compact SUV?
With the new 2023 Honda CR-V, the company had a big task on its hands in improving a vehicle that has already stood as MotorTrend's top-ranked compact crossover. Not only does the previous version top our rankings, but the Honda CR-V also has pulled off an impressively rare feat by virtue of being a two-time winner of our SUV of the Year contest.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Make 430 HP With a $200 4.8L Engine
This article was originally published June 24, 2016, and the parts and prices reflect that time period. Yeah, we know—why bother with a 4.8L engine? It's not a 6.0L. Newsflash: Not everybody wants or needs a 6.0L LS engine. If that's true, then why a 4.8? It's only 293 ci. Our counter to that: Car Craft magazine bought a complete LS engine including the accessory drive, intake, and coils for $200. We bolted in a cam, carbureted intake, and headers, and it made 383 hp (1.3 hp/ci). True, our little motor doesn't make as much torque as its heftier cousins. But a 4.8L delivers dirt-cheap LS power. When we pumped it up with a set of ported heads, we saw 432 hp, but we're getting ahead of the story.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient?
As a hybrid SUV, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a good value proposition. But, how efficient is it? The post Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
3 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Subaru Forester
For affordable off-road SUV drivers and shoppers, here are three reasons to consider the 2023 Mazda CX-50 over the Subaru Forester. The post 3 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage Ford F2 Rockcrawler Built for Under $10,000
Michael DePalma's vintage Ford F2 is a budget-build fit for the big rocks. In fact, when we met him on the Rubicon Trail, he already had plans to 'wheel the truck in the Black Hills of South Dakota. "Quick, easy, and cheap. You can pick two out of three" the...
What Do C and H Mean on a Car Dashboard Gauge?
Have you ever wondered what “C” and “H” mean on the instrument panel of a vehicle? They indicate a cold or hot reading for the engine temperature — and are potentially the sign of a serious problem. The post What Do C and H Mean on a Car Dashboard Gauge? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
torquenews.com
The All-New Next-Gen Subaru Crosstrek Preview - It’s Coming This Week
Subaru Corporation will make a reveal on Thursday, and it will be the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Here is information on when and where the remodeled subcompact SUV is coming. The next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is coming this week on Thursday, September 15. Subaru Corporation teased a “new” SUV, and...
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built
0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat In Azure Gray: Real World Photo Gallery
Order banks for the highly coveted 2023 Ford F-150 opened up back on July 18th, 2022, giving customers the chance to get their hands on the latest version of the iconic pickup. The 2023 model year did not bring major changes to the Ford F-150, but it did lose two color options. Both Smoke Quartz Metallic and Space White Metallic were dropped from the lineup, making way for a new color: Azure Gray. This color, which is also offered on the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, gives the pickup a cool new hue. Recently, Ford Authority spotted an F-150 Ranch wearing the color out in the wild.
MotorTrend Magazine
Over the Air and Into Your Future Car
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. Alongside it were a bunch of flashy new concepts including the Dodge Charger Banshee concept as well as production vehicles like the 2023 Toyota Crown and Chevrolet Equinox EV. These are all coming soon to a dealer...
Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)
The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
