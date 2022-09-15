Read full article on original website
baylorbears.com
No. 17 FB Beats Texas State 42-7
Locked in a one-score game with Texas State late in the first half of Saturday's game at McLane Stadium, the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears had to get through some "gritty, ugly stuff . . . to get to the beautiful, clean, polished shiny stuff." Behind the explosive running of freshman Richard...
Baylor Struggles Early, Ultimately Takes Out Texas State at Home
The No. 19 Bears were slow offensively, but the defense handled the Bobcats in a 42-7 win.
baylorbears.com
SB Announces Fall Schedule of Events
WACO, Texas – Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore announced the program's fall schedule of events on Friday, including five exhibitions, two intrasquad scrimmages and the annual Green & Gold World Series. To kick things off, the Bears will host Temple College for an exhibition game at 5 p.m....
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Texas State Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 30.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will square off against the Baylor Bears at noon ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats will be seeking to avenge the 29-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 4 of last year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach has incredible proposal following win
High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
fox44news.com
Waco Lions suffer tough loss against Midlothian
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It didn’t get an easier for the Waco High in district play as Midlothian dominated the Lions, 66-0. Waco called up freshman B.J. Whitaker to start at quarterback in his first career varsity game but the Panthers didn’t make it easy for the offense. The Lions finished the first half with just 15 passing yards and -17 on the ground.
Scores: High School Football Week 4
SAN ANGELO, TX — Scores from across the west central Texas region. This Friday night, San Angelo Central High Bobcats take on the Belton Tigers at San Angelo Stadium. Plus, see scores from all around the region.
groesbeckjournal.com
Goats bitten by Bulldogs, 39-34
Groesbeck (3-1) turned a one-point, 14-13, halftime deficit and built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The football team were unable to hold it as Crockett knocked the Goats off the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-34 victory, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett. Chris Cox stood...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
WacoTrib.com
Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map
A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
coveleaderpress.com
Homecoming King and Queen to be crowned tonight
The king and queen of the 2022-2023 Copperas Cove High School Homecoming Court will be announced at the Varsity football game tonight against the University Trojans. This year’s Freshman Duchess is Eva Revilla, sponsored by the Copperettes. Revilla is the daughter of Lorianne and Jason Valois and Jay Revilla. In her near future Revilla wants to become a Physical Therapist with a focus in sports medicine.
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
KWTX
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
Overnight rollover crash near Baylor campus kills passenger
An early Saturday rollover crash in Waco results in the death of a passenger and the arrest of the driver.
