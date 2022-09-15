ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorbears.com

No. 17 FB Beats Texas State 42-7

Locked in a one-score game with Texas State late in the first half of Saturday's game at McLane Stadium, the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears had to get through some "gritty, ugly stuff . . . to get to the beautiful, clean, polished shiny stuff." Behind the explosive running of freshman Richard...
WACO, TX
baylorbears.com

SB Announces Fall Schedule of Events

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore announced the program's fall schedule of events on Friday, including five exhibitions, two intrasquad scrimmages and the annual Green & Gold World Series. To kick things off, the Bears will host Temple College for an exhibition game at 5 p.m....
WACO, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school football coach has incredible proposal following win

High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Lions suffer tough loss against Midlothian

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It didn’t get an easier for the Waco High in district play as Midlothian dominated the Lions, 66-0. Waco called up freshman B.J. Whitaker to start at quarterback in his first career varsity game but the Panthers didn’t make it easy for the offense. The Lions finished the first half with just 15 passing yards and -17 on the ground.
WACO, TX
groesbeckjournal.com

Goats bitten by Bulldogs, 39-34

Groesbeck (3-1) turned a one-point, 14-13, halftime deficit and built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The football team were unable to hold it as Crockett knocked the Goats off the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-34 victory, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett. Chris Cox stood...
GROESBECK, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WACO, TX
LoneStar 92

Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps

There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
WacoTrib.com

Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map

A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
WEST, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Homecoming King and Queen to be crowned tonight

The king and queen of the 2022-2023 Copperas Cove High School Homecoming Court will be announced at the Varsity football game tonight against the University Trojans. This year’s Freshman Duchess is Eva Revilla, sponsored by the Copperettes. Revilla is the daughter of Lorianne and Jason Valois and Jay Revilla. In her near future Revilla wants to become a Physical Therapist with a focus in sports medicine.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches

TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
WEST, TX
