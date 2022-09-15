ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

mynews4.com

Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
NEVADA STATE
DogTime

National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada

Next week, on a 900-acre field tucked against the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, the best Border Collies in the country will descend on Nevada for the biggest competition in the working dog world: The National Sheepdog Finals. From Sept. 20-25, 150 teams will vie for the chance to become national champions and represent the United […] The post National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada appeared first on DogTime.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Reward doubles in search for wild horse killers in Nevada

The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...
ELY, NV
kunr.org

Extremist militia group linked to Nevada public officials and candidates

Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage made possible through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. Nearly...
thefabricator.com

Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication

Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine

Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Average gas price in Nevada rises again

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy. The continuing rise comes as gas...
NEVADA STATE

