mynews4.com
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
Nevada ranks #6 in nation for worst road rage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevadans are near the top of the list when it comes to being confrontational while driving, according to a survey released by Forbes Advisor.
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney
A former public defender, Clark County prosecutor and most recently the Speaker of the Assembly, Frierson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate back in April. The post Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada
Next week, on a 900-acre field tucked against the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, the best Border Collies in the country will descend on Nevada for the biggest competition in the working dog world: The National Sheepdog Finals. From Sept. 20-25, 150 teams will vie for the chance to become national champions and represent the United […] The post National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada appeared first on DogTime.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
2news.com
Nevada State Parks will be “fee-free” in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day on September 24
Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada. Nevada Public Lands Day...
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
Reward doubles in search for wild horse killers in Nevada
The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...
kunr.org
Extremist militia group linked to Nevada public officials and candidates
Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage made possible through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. Nearly...
thefabricator.com
Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication
Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
kunr.org
Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine
Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Crash on southbound US 95 before Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is caused some traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was blocking lanes before Cheyenne Road.
Fox5 KVVU
How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
KOLO TV Reno
Average gas price in Nevada rises again
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy. The continuing rise comes as gas...
Nevada State Police show their support for ACES championship win
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police wanted to make sure everyone knew how much they supported the Las Vegas Aces in the team’s run for the WNBA championship. The troopers began putting Aces decals on some of the patrol vehicles ahead of last Thursday’s game to help cheer the team as it played […]
