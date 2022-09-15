ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail

At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
GAVIOTA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Rain Shadow#Nonprofit Organization#Elephant#Ccfrp#The Marine Protected Area#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Driver’s Double-Murder Trial Delayed

The planned Sept. 19 start for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of the man charged with murder for a Santa Maria traffic crash has been delayed. Javier Cortes, 31, of Santa Maria, was charged after the March 16, 2019 crash at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street involving his Chrysler and a Jeep carrying four women.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Cross Country Places 5th at Riverside Invitational

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams placed 10th and fifth, respectively, at the Riverside Invite on Saturday. The women beat out Cal Baptist, who received votes in the most recent USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll, and Big West competitors UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis. The best performer for the Gauchos was Sarah Chaves. The senior from Sacramento finished in 28th of 265 runners with a 6-k time of 20:59.8.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy