Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail
At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
Santa Barbara County Farm Day Invites Visitors to ‘Meet All the Hands That Feed You’
Santa Barbara County Farm Day found people picking blueberries, learning about hoop houses and ducking into produce coolers Saturday while getting an education about — and a taste of — the Santa Maria Valley’s many crops. The fourth Farm Day event, organized by Students for Eco-Education and...
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Tradition in Full Swing at Danish Days Festival in Solvang After Two-Year Hiatus
Copenhagen Drive in Solvang was filled with Fossemalle dancers and a line of people waiting to buy aebleskivers on Saturday at the 85th Danish Days Festival, which hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We've been cooking all morning,” said 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel, who...
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 16, 2022
In February 2020, Good Space opened to be Goleta’s science, business, technology and academic meeting spot. Wow, did I have crappy timing. Ten days later, we closed due to COVID-19. But Good Space persevered, growing into a great community asset. My ask, to you the reader: Good Space needs...
Ginger Salazar Recounts Community Benefits from a Legacy of Giving
From her grandfather, to her children, it seems that giving is in Ginger Salazar’s DNA. A Santa Barbara County native, Salazar grew up in Lompoc where her father worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base and also served as mayor. Her grandfather worked as a cook on the Santa Fe...
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Santa Barbara Cross Country Teams Place in Top 5 at Ojai Invitational
Solid pack running led Santa Barbara High's cross country teams to top-five finishes at the Ojai Invitational at the Lake Casitas course. The Dons boys came in second place and the girls fourth behind champion San Luis Obispo. The Tigers won the boys division with 16 points followed by Santa...
Santa Barbara County Considering Master Plan to Revamp Calle Real Complex of Buildings
Consolidating health services into new buildings and developing a one-stop shop for permitting are proposals in Santa Barbara County’s Calle Real Campus Master Plan. The General Services staff presented the plan, which would revamp the layout and buildings of the complex over 20 to 30 years, to the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting.
For Katina Zaninovich, Santa Barbara Foundation Person of the Year Honor Is ‘Totally Humbling’
When Katina Zaninovich received the call informing her that she was one of the two people honored with the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Person of the Year Award, she thought it was a prank from her brother. “It is completely and totally humbling, and it feels very undeserved,” Zaninovich...
Construction Set to Start on Pedestrian, Bike Path Connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria
Construction will start this month for the pedestrian and bicycle pathway connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, the Carpinteria City Council heard at its Monday meeting. The project will close a gap in the California Coastal Trail by creating a 14-foot-wide multipurpose path on the coastal side of Highway...
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Eugene Zampese, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022
Ernie Zampese, age 86, of San Diego, California, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Ernie was born on March 12, 1936 in Santa Barbara to parents Eugene and Louise Zampese and has two younger brothers. In 1960, Ernie married his wife Joyce, and for the next 62 years, they supported...
Design of Santa Barbara Housing Project Wins High Praise From Historic Landmarks Commission
One of Santa Barbara's most well-received housing developments is headed to the corner of Chapala and West Ortega streets. The members of Santa Barbara's Historic Landmarks Commission gushed over architect Tom Meaney's project before giving it unanimous design approval. "I think it is a homerun," Commissioner Michael Drury said. "It...
8 People Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash Near Vandenberg Village
Eight people were injured — three critically — in a vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Friday morning. A two-vehicle collision was reported on northbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road at 9:24 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. All eight of the...
COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Bivalent Booster Shots Available in the County
The number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Santa Barbara county, according to Public Health data released Friday. There were 127 cases reported in the week ending Tuesday, and the county reported two COVID-19-related deaths this week. "There continues to be a decrease in virus transmission in the...
Eamon Gordon, Phoebe Wolfe Lyons Lead the Way for Dos Pueblos at Woodbridge Invite
Eamon Gordon and Phoebe Wolfe Lyons led the Dos Pueblos cross country teams at the prestigious Woodbridge Classic Invitational at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine on Friday night. Gordon ran the fast 3-mile course in 14:40.8 to top the Charger boys and Wolfe Lyons was the first finisher...
Santa Maria Driver’s Double-Murder Trial Delayed
The planned Sept. 19 start for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of the man charged with murder for a Santa Maria traffic crash has been delayed. Javier Cortes, 31, of Santa Maria, was charged after the March 16, 2019 crash at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street involving his Chrysler and a Jeep carrying four women.
Salvador Aguilar’s Spectacular Goal Gives UCSB a 2-2 Draw With Grand Canyon
UCSB Women’s Cross Country Places 5th at Riverside Invitational
The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams placed 10th and fifth, respectively, at the Riverside Invite on Saturday. The women beat out Cal Baptist, who received votes in the most recent USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll, and Big West competitors UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis. The best performer for the Gauchos was Sarah Chaves. The senior from Sacramento finished in 28th of 265 runners with a 6-k time of 20:59.8.
