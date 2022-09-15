Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Moncks Corner Police See Uptick In Vehicle Thefts
The Moncks Corner Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a rise in theft and attempted thefts from vehicles over the last few weeks. The post Moncks Corner Police See Uptick In Vehicle Thefts appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
CPD: Arrest made in Meeting St hit and run crash, officials searching for involved vehicle
UPDATE: Police said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle thanks to tips from the community. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Sunday announced an arrest made connected to a September 16 hit and run collision on Meeting Street. According to CPD, Erik Gustav Kirby (31), was arrested on two […]
The Post and Courier
Police arrest suspect of hit-and-run that left 2 women badly hurt in downtown Charleston
Charleston police officers arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Charleston that seriously injured two women. Erik Gustav Kirby was taken into custody early Sept. 18 on two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records show. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sept. 16...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Fatal truck-bike crash closes portion of Charleston
A man on his bike was killed after he collided with a tractor trailer on Charleston west of 95 at Sandhill. The crash happened just before 7am. The driver left the scene, but returned after he was contacted by police.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a 39-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a crash that brought a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol to an end near Moncks Corner. Damarius Sentell Williams, of Cordesville, died at the scene of the crash in the...
Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 dead after reported shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday. GSCO says a shooting happened following a […]
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
wpde.com
Georgetown Police Dept. sergeant's actions 'justified' in officer-involved shooting: SLED
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The sergeant involved during an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown in July was "justified in his use of force," according to newly released documents from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to...
