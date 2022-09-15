Read full article on original website
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$19,000 while Ether posts strongest gains since post-Merge
Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in early Tuesday morning trading in Asia after falling below that resistance level overnight for the first time in almost two weeks. Ethereum showed signs of shaking off the post-Merge slump as it gained along with the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues
Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seeking a summary judgment to end their protracted lawsuit.
Markets: Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot bear brunt of market slump
The global crypto market cap for cryptocurrency dropped over 7% in Monday evening trade in Asia, nearing US$900 billion. Bitcoin fell to a 24-hour low of US$18,390.32 at 5 pm Hong Kong time, while Cardano led losses within the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, followed by Ethereum. Fast facts.
Could blockchain save the planet?
Could blockchain – despite it’s high carbon emissions, also be part of the fight against climate change? We’ll take a closer look at that in this episode of The Daily Forkast.
If the UK wants to become a crypto hub, it must do better
Crypto appears to have started something of a tug of war between the powers that be in the U.K. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and runner-up in the recent race to become the new prime minister, announced in April that he wanted Britain to be a global hub for crypto. His subsequent resignation a few months later has been seen as something of a blow to this ambition.
The world is still far from mass crypto adoption, says Vujinovic of OGroup
Decentralized finance (DeFi) still has major innovations to make before it can overtake traditional finance, according to Maja Vujinovic, founder and CEO of OGroup. Mass adoption will require evaluation of the blockchain technology itself, including infrastructure, protocols and applications that make it easier and faster to use. Consumer protections and emerging markets will also be key to the asset’s success.
Markets: Bitcoin back below US$20,000 while Ether leads losses in crypto top 10
Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 in early Monday morning trading in Asia after breaching that support line overnight, while Ethereum led the losses in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, which were all trading lower. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell by 3.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at...
South Korea and Meta to ramp up metaverse safety
South Korea’s official media regulation agency met with Andy O’Connell, vice president of product policy and strategy of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Monday to discuss ways to boost user protection on the metaverse. Fast facts. Ahn Hyoung-hwan, the vice chairman of Korea Communications Commission (KCC), asked O’Connell and...
Crypto research firm founder accused of promoting ICO for compensation
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pressing charges against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research firm in connection with an alleged backroom deal that saw him promote an initial coin offering (ICO) after receiving undisclosed incentives to do so. In a complaint filed Monday, SEC alleges that...
Australia Senator says China’s CBDC may threaten national security
Australian Senator Andrew Bragg plans to introduce legislation to monitor Chinese banks operating in the country and their future use of Beijing’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as the e-CNY, saying the adoption of the currency could be a threat to national security. Speaking on ABC radio on...
