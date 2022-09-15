ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seeking a summary judgment to end their protracted lawsuit.
Markets: Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot bear brunt of market slump

The global crypto market cap for cryptocurrency dropped over 7% in Monday evening trade in Asia, nearing US$900 billion. Bitcoin fell to a 24-hour low of US$18,390.32 at 5 pm Hong Kong time, while Cardano led losses within the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, followed by Ethereum. Fast facts.
Could blockchain save the planet?

Could blockchain – despite it’s high carbon emissions, also be part of the fight against climate change? We’ll take a closer look at that in this episode of The Daily Forkast.
If the UK wants to become a crypto hub, it must do better

Crypto appears to have started something of a tug of war between the powers that be in the U.K. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and runner-up in the recent race to become the new prime minister, announced in April that he wanted Britain to be a global hub for crypto. His subsequent resignation a few months later has been seen as something of a blow to this ambition.
The world is still far from mass crypto adoption, says Vujinovic of OGroup

Decentralized finance (DeFi) still has major innovations to make before it can overtake traditional finance, according to Maja Vujinovic, founder and CEO of OGroup. Mass adoption will require evaluation of the blockchain technology itself, including infrastructure, protocols and applications that make it easier and faster to use. Consumer protections and emerging markets will also be key to the asset’s success.
South Korea and Meta to ramp up metaverse safety

South Korea’s official media regulation agency met with Andy O’Connell, vice president of product policy and strategy of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Monday to discuss ways to boost user protection on the metaverse. Fast facts. Ahn Hyoung-hwan, the vice chairman of Korea Communications Commission (KCC), asked O’Connell and...
Crypto research firm founder accused of promoting ICO for compensation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pressing charges against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research firm in connection with an alleged backroom deal that saw him promote an initial coin offering (ICO) after receiving undisclosed incentives to do so. In a complaint filed Monday, SEC alleges that...
Australia Senator says China’s CBDC may threaten national security

Australian Senator Andrew Bragg plans to introduce legislation to monitor Chinese banks operating in the country and their future use of Beijing’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as the e-CNY, saying the adoption of the currency could be a threat to national security. Speaking on ABC radio on...
