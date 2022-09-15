COVID-19 update as of Sept. 15: Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston remains ‘low’

Read full article on original website
Evanston’s historic reparations program: A 101 guide, part 3
The City of Evanston became the first documented governmental body in the country to enact a sustained policy of reparations for the harm done to Black citizens. The RoundTable offers information about the city’s historic reparations program, its roots and how it has developed over the years. It’s a story in multiple parts: The origin of reparations in Evanston, recent developments in 2021-2022 and an examination of how the effort is funded, below.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Above, Ed Hanlon and Patti Capouch on Monday show off the new basement of an Evanston two-flat that houses people with serious mental illnesses. The upstairs is being set up for two families. “This is now such a dignified space,” said Capouch, executive Ddirector of Impact Behavioral Health Partners, which owns the building. Hanlon, project manager of designs for Dignity, upgraded lighting and flooring, painted and provided new furniture to create a community room, waiting room and therapy room. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.: Laying the foundations for Black political power and a citizen-equal future in Evanston, part 2
Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series focusing on the legacy of Edwin B. Jourdain Jr., Evanston’s first Black alderman, written by his son, historian Spencer Jourdain. Click here to read the first part. Although over the years, Alderman Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.’s nonstop mission...
Evanston leaders, residents and organizations discuss Margarita Inn’s neighbor agreement
After months of listening sessions, ward meetings and gradual updates about local nonprofit Connections for the Homeless and its effort to turn the Margarita Inn into a permanent homeless shelter, the now-familiar feelings of tension and disagreement were in the air again at the community meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21. There...
Participatory Budgeting 101: The public makes spending decisions
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, into law. Ever since, Evanston has grappled with a big question: What’s the best way to spend more than $43 million in federal relief funds?. Though the city’s share is just a sliver...
Ninth Ward meeting centers on zoning study
Residents of Evanston’s Ninth Ward learned at a Wednesday, Sept. 21, virtual meeting about a current study examining how the city’s zoning laws impact the quality of life and economic well-being of Evanston residents. Rodney Orr, a community organizer with Connections for the Homeless, explained to those attending...
Picturing Evanston
One of the many rocks painted by Northwestern students along the lake shore on the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
City panel allocates $1 million in federal funds for a new homeless shelter
At its virtual meeting Tuesday night, Evanston’s Housing and Community Development Committee approved more than $1 million in federal pandemic relief funds for the city to either acquire or develop a homeless shelter. The funding is specifically earmarked from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for...
Woman’s death near ETHS ruled a suicide
The woman whose body was found Tuesday outside Evanston Township High School died by suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon. After an autopsy, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death was caused by multiple self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck. Before releasing the cause...
Taste of Evanston expects to raise $40,000 for two nonprofits
More than 35 food and beverage vendors from throughout Evanston gathered on the lawn of the Charles Gates Dawes House to raise money for Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation. The annual fundraiser, now in its eighth year, was organized and hosted by the Evanston Lighthouse Rotary...
ETHS boys soccer: Trevians boot Kits 2-0, reclaim fire hydrant trophy
The Evanston Township High School’s boys soccer team handed New Trier its first loss of the 2021 season in a battle of unbeaten teams last fall. The Trevians waited an entire year – plus 75 minutes – to return the favor Tuesday night in Northfield. Goals by...
Photo essay: A long day of fire, smoke and rescue next to the Orrington
Earlier Wednesday, Sept. 21, our intrepid and excellent Operations Manager Evan Girard was on the way to the Evanston Public Library, when she stopped and quickly sent this text to RoundTable editors:. “Not sure what’s going on in front of the Hilton Orrington, but there is smoke coming out of...
Tanyavutti resigns from District 65 school board after 6 years
Anya Tanyavutti, a member of the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board since 2016 and former president of the board, announced her resignation, effective immediately, at the board’s regular meeting held Monday night. Tanyavutti was the first Black woman to be school board president in District 65. She first joined...
EFD contains residential house fire in 1000 block of Greenwood Street
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 4 p.m., Evanston firefighters responded to 1021 Greenwood St. for the report of a residential house fire. Upon the arrival of first-responding companies, contractors working there reported that flames were visible in a void space near the roof of a three-story residential structure. The...
District 65 school board appoints Tracy Olasimbo as new member
At their meeting Monday night, Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board members unanimously voted to appoint Tracy Olasimbo, the family engagement coordinator at Evanston Public Library, to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of former board Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned Aug. 8, and Olasimbo applied for the...
Council approves nearly $500,000 for firefighters who gave up salary increases during COVID-19
In September 2020, in the face of COVID-19 and the city’s budget, members of the Evanston Firefighters Association Local 742 union agreed to amend their collective bargaining agreement, foregoing salary increases instead of the 2.25% increases that had been negotiated for 2021 and 2022. At the Sept. 19 meeting,...
This year’s Vision Keepers honored by Interfaith Action of Evanston
More than 30 people from Evanston religious institutions were named Vision Keepers by Interfaith Action of Evanston, which stated: “We honor them tonight because they truly grace every life they touch and encourage all of us to affirm our own vision.”. Each was nominated by their religious leaders and...
Letter from the Mayor: Ready to take the next step in civic engagement?
One of the great joys of serving as your mayor is the extraordinary volume and quality of input I get from residents. Evanstonians are highly engaged and active, and the ideas I hear from people are instrumental in shaping my plans for our community. Perhaps the most straightforward way for...
