Erath County, TX

Stephenville, TX
Football
City
Walnut Springs, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stephenville, TX
Sports
City
Keene, TX
City
Stephenville, TX
Stephenville, TX
Education
County
Erath County, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton Chosen to Join Student Success Initiative

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University is one of just 19 U.S. institutions selected to participate in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Student Success Equity Intensive Cohort. The program, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, indigenous...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad

BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
BANGS, TX
fox4news.com

Parents sue Brock ISD after 6-year-old is killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas - The parents of a child killed in a school bus accident in Parker County are suing the district over her death. Emory Sayre, a 6-year-old kindergartner who attended Brock Elementary School, died in April. She was on a bus that had just dropped off several students near...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
BURLESON, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education

