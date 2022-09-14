Read full article on original website
Bridgeport runs away from Benbrook with explosive second half, wins third straight at AT&T Stadium
Led by quarterback Mason McComis and running back Cole Pritchard's eight combined touchdowns, Bridgeport stayed red-hot offensively Thursday as the Bulls won their third straight game in a 56-21 runaway victory over Benbrook at AT&T Stadium
theflashtoday.com
Texans partner with Curing Kids Cancer again, to bring awareness to pediatric cancer on Saturday
STEPHENVILLE — After a strong response surrounding a meaningful cause last year, Tarleton Football has partnered once again with Curing Kids Cancer to bring awareness to pediatric cancer. On Saturday, when the Texans host Eastern New Mexico, players will wear wristbands in support of First and Gold, a campaign...
bluevalleypost.com
It’s fall lawn seeding time in Johnson County — Here are one local expert’s tips
It’s that time of year again, Johnson County: fall seeding time, when local lawn mavens look to rehab their yards from the stress of summer and set up for green growth next spring. The Post, as it’s done in the past, recently spoke with Dennis Patton, extension master gardener...
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
theflashtoday.com
Tarleton Chosen to Join Student Success Initiative
STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University is one of just 19 U.S. institutions selected to participate in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Student Success Equity Intensive Cohort. The program, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, indigenous...
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
Great Harvest Bread Co. to Open in Weatherford
The franchise will offer all types of breads, goodies made from scratch.
fox4news.com
Parents sue Brock ISD after 6-year-old is killed by school bus
BROCK, Texas - The parents of a child killed in a school bus accident in Parker County are suing the district over her death. Emory Sayre, a 6-year-old kindergartner who attended Brock Elementary School, died in April. She was on a bus that had just dropped off several students near...
Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
brownwoodnews.com
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
White Settlement police capture fugitive hiding in a shed
felony fugitive is now locked up in Tarrant County after being captured in White Settlement Tuesday. Police have been looking for a man named Jeremy Schlaepfer for some time.
