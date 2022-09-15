Read full article on original website
Related
Volatility In Markets Declines Ahead Of Fed's Policy Meeting
U.S. stocks ended the first trading day of the week on a higher note, ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike.
US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting...
DIY chain Kingfisher see boom in home insulation; German producer inflation soars 45% – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as B&Q owner sees sales drop and Ashley prepares to step down as a director of Frasers
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
Are lifting the border restrictions on the horizon?
Bilateral meetings between members of the Canada–United States IPG took place last week in Washington. Restrictions at the border are extended until September 30th. Will we see an end to the vaccination requirements at the border?
The Price Of Bedroom Furniture Has Gone Up Drastically
Given the supply chain disruptions of late, it's not surprising that domestic producers of furniture are now selling their goods for increasingly high prices.
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
Comments / 0