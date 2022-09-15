Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
ladailypost.com
Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory: Neveah Espinosa
Española – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Neveah Espinosa, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’9” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Espinosa is wearing. She was last seen around...
Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
FBI: Española Man Sentenced To More Than Six Years For Assault With Intent To Commit Murder
ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that Patrick Tafoya was sentenced Sept. 13 to six years and six months in prison in prison. Tafoya, 61, of Española and an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Santa Clara, pleaded guilty...
ladailypost.com
MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20
In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
ladailypost.com
Tres Piedras Shooting Range Closing For Cleanup Sept. 21
TRES PIEDRAS — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and reopen at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 22. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the...
A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal
"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were Attendees
"Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees." —Nathan Lederman.
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
ladailypost.com
SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence
"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility
Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Settles Trespassing Lawsuit with Santa Clara Pueblo for $1.4 Million
After more than six years in litigation, the City of Española is poised to pay $1,400,000 to Santa Clara Pueblo to settle a lawsuit regarding alleged trespass on pueblo property via water lines, sewer lines and roadways. The interim settlement depends on further negotiation of an easement for the...
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of 2022 LAHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Los Alamos High School Homecoming Court at the game Friday night at Sullivan Field. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Homecoming King Dominic Dowdy and Queen Yunseo Kim. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Antoni Galassi and Lourdes Deloux. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Lenny Zhao and Isabelle Price. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
Comments / 0