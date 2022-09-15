ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

ladailypost.com

Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory: Neveah Espinosa

Española – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Neveah Espinosa, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’9” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Espinosa is wearing. She was last seen around...
CHIMAYO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20

In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Tres Piedras Shooting Range Closing For Cleanup Sept. 21

TRES PIEDRAS — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and reopen at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 22. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the...
TRES PIEDRAS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility

Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of 2022 LAHS Homecoming Court

The 2022 Los Alamos High School Homecoming Court at the game Friday night at Sullivan Field. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Homecoming King Dominic Dowdy and Queen Yunseo Kim. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Antoni Galassi and Lourdes Deloux. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Lenny Zhao and Isabelle Price. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

