Boston, MA

WCVB

MBTA conducts Orange Line test runs as monthlong shutdown nears end

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is preparing for the reopening of the Orange Line on Monday following an unprecedented 30-day shutdown. On Saturday, the MBTA conducted a test run of one of the new Orange Line trains from Oak Grove Station in Malden to Wellington Station in Medford and in the return direction from Wellington to Oak Grove.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
WCVB

Residents volunteer to clean up neighborhoods across city of Boston

BOSTON — Residents across the city of Boston came together on Saturday to clean up public spaces and give neighborhoods something to be proud of. Marvin Watkins, of Roxbury, has lived next to Robert Lawson Park for nearly nine years. With a 4-year-old daughter and another child on the way, Watkins said he is committed to keeping the park and surrounding area clean.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Bullying incidents at Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School spur federal lawsuit

The school environment also made the students reluctant to report bullying “because they understood that their aggressors would be protected and feared making the situation worse, or simply because they felt they would not be believed.”. The Boston school system is grappling with a federal lawsuit over its failure...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
whdh.com

Orange Line work 96% complete ahead of Monday reopening, T says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Days ahead of the T’s planned reopening of the Orange Line Monday after a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA said the planned construction work is 96% complete. The T tweeted that 33 projects were planned “that will revitalize infrastructure & work to improve service.” The T added that it also completed “dozens of opportunity projects.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

