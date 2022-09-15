ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KSLA

Woman fighting for life after being shot in head

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men who allegedly attacked a coworker on Youree Drive have been arrested. At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a battery report at a business on the 9100 block of Youree Drive. When CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson arrived, he learned that the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video evidence showed Darius Coleman, 33, allegedly hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Classic Rock 96.1

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Marshall, TX

Police Officers in Marshall, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers Facebook page, it was September 5, 2022, when the two suspects you'll see in the video below allegedly decided to engage in theft "at a business located in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Dr."
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA

