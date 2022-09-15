ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
Mashed

The Aldi Fried Apples That Took Over Fall Last Year Are Back

Though the first day of fall is officially the Autumnal equinox, the spirit of fall arrives when pumpkin spice starts to appear in everything from lattes to ramen and the stores begin stocking the goods people need for comfort food during the colder months. As the supermarket shelves begin shedding the light fare of summer, savvy social media shoppers are celebrating the return of their favorite fall foods.
traveltomorrow.com

The world’s tallest outdoor lift offers views of Avatar like landscape

For over 20 years, the Bailong elevator has watched over the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan, China, offering visitors a view of the scenery that is believed to have inspired the fantasy world of Pandora in the beloved Avatar film. Bailong is the tallest outdoor lift in the world...
