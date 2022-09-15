Read full article on original website
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Which supermarkets are removing best before dates, what does this mean for your shopping?
Sainsbury is the latest supermarket giant to announce a departure from putting best before dates on some 230 products. The retailer intends to remove expiry dates on over 100 perishables including tomatoes and pears. Competitors –Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda – introduced similar initiative this year. Why?. A...
The Aldi Fried Apples That Took Over Fall Last Year Are Back
Though the first day of fall is officially the Autumnal equinox, the spirit of fall arrives when pumpkin spice starts to appear in everything from lattes to ramen and the stores begin stocking the goods people need for comfort food during the colder months. As the supermarket shelves begin shedding the light fare of summer, savvy social media shoppers are celebrating the return of their favorite fall foods.
