A ‘FANTASTICO’ FASHION show at River Oaks Country Club celebrated chic Italian apparel, jewels — and prosecco, of course. Chaired by Sandra Porter and Gina Gusemano Leck and benefiting the Italian Cultural & Community Center, this year’s event honored Rosie Carrabba. Her son, Johnny Carrabba, introduced her to the crowd of 300. Rosie took the mic and immediately began ripping colorful jokes that “Johnny told [her] not to tell,” but the audience was sure glad she did.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO