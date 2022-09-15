Read full article on original website
Here's the Tastiest Way to Experience Hispanic Heritage Month
DAYDREAMING ABOUT EXOTIC south-of-the border flavors? This month, the crème de la crème of supermarkets, Central Market, honors Hispanic food and heritage with its “Really into Comida” series, including global products and guest chefs, through Oct. 11. First, the shopping: Expect a diverse collection of top-rated...
Houston Ballet’s Opening Night a Chic, Swashbuckling Affair
HOUSTON'S ICONIC CULTURAL institutions are back! As the Houston Symphony poises to debut its new season on Friday night, the Houston Ballet is touting its spectacular Opening Night last weekend — which featured a fabulous meal, right on the stage, with the dancers as honored guests. “Nearly 200 onstage-dinner...
Bellissimo! Prosecco-Fueled Lunch and Fashion Show Benefits Italian Cultural & Community Center
A ‘FANTASTICO’ FASHION show at River Oaks Country Club celebrated chic Italian apparel, jewels — and prosecco, of course. Chaired by Sandra Porter and Gina Gusemano Leck and benefiting the Italian Cultural & Community Center, this year’s event honored Rosie Carrabba. Her son, Johnny Carrabba, introduced her to the crowd of 300. Rosie took the mic and immediately began ripping colorful jokes that “Johnny told [her] not to tell,” but the audience was sure glad she did.
