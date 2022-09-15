Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall’, Where CCR Choogles Their Way Through The Summer Of Love And Beyond
The efficient, economical Netflix music doc Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall focuses mostly on the band’s two-year run of widespread success, a clutch of hit albums and singles, and a string of high profile live performances. As Travelin’ Band narrator Jeff Bridges tells us, in 1969 and ‘70, Creedence challenged the Beatles for the title of biggest band in the world. Live and archival footage of CCR, a lot of it unseen, makes up the bulk of the doc, which was directed by Beatles Anthology helmer Bob Smeaton. TRAVELIN’ BAND: CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL...
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnny Cash Once Gave His Bass Player Money For Lessons When He Realized The Guy Couldn’t Play Upright Bass
You’re a struggling musician who is looking to make some cash in anyway possible, playing small gigs with some house bands here and there. Then, all of a sudden your buddy recommends you to arguably the most influential and recognizable country artists of all time…. Well that’s exactly what...
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail his late father's game-changing guitar showcase, Eruption
To mark the 45th anniversary of Eddie Van Halen recording his solo showcase Eruption, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his own take on the iconic instrumental
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Sorn reunites with Yeeun and Seungyeon in ‘Nirvana Girl’ music video: “We work together really well as though we’re still CLC”
Former CLC singer Sorn has released her fourth solo single ‘Nirvana Girl’ alongside a music video featuring bandmates Yeeun and Seungyeon. The new dance-pop track was released on September 15 alongside a music video featuring all three former members of the seven-piece CUBE Entertainment girl group, who disbanded in May this year.
guitar.com
Introducing Dylan… the pop artist already lauded by Fender as an exciting new talent
“The way that I’ve been describing it,” says Dylan, “is that I’m a wannabe rockstar stuck in a pop star’s body.” She couldn’t have phrased it better. Unwaveringly certain of who she is and what she wants to achieve, it’s no surprise that an abundance of opportunities have already come her way.
George Harrison Didn’t Enjoy Listening to The Beatles’ Music on CD
George Harrison didn't enjoy listening to The Beatles' music on CD. Here's why.
Sunday with TV star Chunkz: ‘I wear a thobe, like a long dress for men. It’s basically a Moroccan onesie’
Breakfast or brunch? Brunch. I’m not the greatest cook, so I order in from one of the takeaway apps. Pepe’s piri piri chicken and rice, that’s my comfort food. I’ll wash it down with an ice chai latte with oat milk and a shot of espresso. I’ll eat while watching [Noughties US sitcom] My Wife & Kids on YouTube. It’s a show I’ve been watching since I was 12. That’s a comfort thing, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’
Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow’ Deluxe Reissue, Shares New Unheard Tracks
Legendary heartland songwriter John Mellencamp has announced the forthcoming deluxe reissue of his popular 1985 album, Scarecrow. The new deluxe album is set to drop on November 4 as a box set, including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
NYLON
Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'
Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
Paramore announce first new music in five years
Paramore have shared details of their upcoming new single, This Is Why
Kerrang
Slipknot have re-released all their old music videos in high-definition
While Slipknot are very much looking forwards right now with their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far, the Iowa metal titans have given fans something to watch while they eagerly wait for the release date (September 30). Excitingly, the band have just upgraded a load of their most iconic...
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Billy Strings, Allison Russell Win Top Prizes at 2022 Americana Honors & Awards
Billy Strings and Allison Russell were two of the top winners at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Strings won Artist of the Year for the first time, while Russell was awarded Album of the Year for her acclaimed solo debut Outside Child. Strings was previously nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Awards in 2020, but ultimately lost out to Black Pumas. In the last two years, his rise has been rapid and he’s found a cross section of fans from the bluegrass and jam-band worlds. His live...
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0