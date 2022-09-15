Stanley Ozimek, 88, of West End, NC died Friday, September 16, 2022, at the First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. He was born August 13, 1934, in Buffalo, NY the son of Stanley and Anna Ozimek. Stanley grew up in Buffalo NY with his sister (Theresa) and two brothers (Joseph and Daniel). After proudly serving in the US Navy, he joined IBM and retired as an accomplished executive with 34 years of service. On November 27, 1954, he married Mary McCaskill and together raised their 4 children. Predeceased by his wife Mary, Stanley is survived by his children Michael, Richard, Robert, Mark, and their spouses, Josephine, Eleanor, Lynn and Joshua; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services and a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date in NJ.

