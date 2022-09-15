ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lafayette Gould

ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Henry Stanback

JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
jocoreport.com

UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident

MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Anastasia Rave, 33; no service

Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One airlifted after crash near Robbins

Four people were taken to area hospitals after a crash on Highway 24/27 near Robbins. First responders were called to the intersection of Tarry Church Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to a Jeep Wrangler on its driver’s side, and a Toyota Camry that hit a tree. According...
ROBBINS, NC

