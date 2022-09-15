Read full article on original website
Related
OBITUARY: Lafayette Gould
ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral...
OBITUARY: Henry Stanback
JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
Oates retires after 30 years
A well-known name locally, Chris Oates of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office retired at the beginning of this month after 30 years of s
1 University of Mount Olive student killed, 3 others hurt in crash
Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning. The driver faces numerous charges, including DWI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
jocoreport.com
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Anastasia Rave, 33; no service
Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair is a ‘pig deal’
LUMBERTON — It’s a Pig Deal! That’s the theme for this year’s Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. Nothing c
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
The Robesonian
Five NC schools, two in Robeson County, earn national blue ribbon recognition
RALEIGH — East Robeson Primary School, in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District, and Southeastern Academy Charter School, in Lumberton were among five North Carolina public schools that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The five schools...
Family that lost two sons donates $25 million to UNC for Suicide Prevention Institute
“Our two children are gone, and it’s important to recognize their wonderful, short lives. I’m not sure how else to better do that than to help other families.”
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
sandhillssentinel.com
One airlifted after crash near Robbins
Four people were taken to area hospitals after a crash on Highway 24/27 near Robbins. First responders were called to the intersection of Tarry Church Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to a Jeep Wrangler on its driver’s side, and a Toyota Camry that hit a tree. According...
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
Comments / 0