Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch MNF Vikings vs. Eagles Live on 09/19
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Vikings vs. Eagles. When: Monday, September...
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to DNP on Thursday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman missed practice on Thursday after being limited with a quad injury on Wednesday. The downgrade raises serious questions about his availability for Sunday's clash with the Jaguars. A return to at least a limited practice on Friday would give Pittman a chance to face Jacksonville.
Comments / 0