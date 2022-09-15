ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Seumalo
TVGuide.com

How to Watch MNF Vikings vs. Eagles Live on 09/19

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Vikings vs. Eagles. When: Monday, September...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles Vikings Week 2#Acl#The Minnesota Vikings#Ir#Lions
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Facebook
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to DNP on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman missed practice on Thursday after being limited with a quad injury on Wednesday. The downgrade raises serious questions about his availability for Sunday's clash with the Jaguars. A return to at least a limited practice on Friday would give Pittman a chance to face Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy