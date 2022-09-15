Read full article on original website
Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
Tulsa detectives arrest alleged burglar thanks to 'Spongebob' shorts, socks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
Educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Governor Stitt came down on. No schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter. But in doing so, the Oklahoma Supreme Court says one branch of government started overriding the powers of another branch of government, which goes against our state's constitution.
Equality Center selling shirts for Banned Books Week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
Extras needed for new Christmas movie starring Candace Cameron, filming to begin in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "A Christmas Present" is set to begin filming soon in Tulsa and extras are needed. Starring Candace Cameron Bure from "Full House" and "Fuller House", this faith-based movie is about a girl named Maggie whose life is well organized with a schedule full of work and appointments.
7 Oklahoma sites get new names, removing offensive slur for Native American women
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior announced this month that around 650 sites across the country will receive new names, including seven in Oklahoma. The issue lies with a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
Report: Bedlam football game between Oklahoma, Oklahoma St. to end when Sooners join SEC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The most popular football game in Oklahoma is reportedly coming to an end in a few years. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the annual Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.
