Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sicem365.com
Views From The Brazos: Baylor vs. Texas State
Watch our sideline footage from Baylor's final non-conference game in 2022!. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
sicem365.com
Preview: Baylor Finishes Non-Conference Play at SMU Sunday
After a tough road trip to the west coast, Michelle Lenard and a couple of her players had plenty to say as they prepare for their final non-conference game. Let’s take a look at the Bears’ matchup with SMU before diving into further notes and quotes about the San Francisco game and more.
sicem365.com
In the Web: What "They" are saying about Baylor in Week 3
As Baylor gets set to host Texas State at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at McLane Stadium, it provides an ideal opportunity to see what media figures from across the nation have to say about the Bears. While it wasn’t the ideal ending for Coach Aranda and Baylor in Provo, the...
baylor.edu
Baylor once again among Big 12’s top 2, Texas’ top 5 in U.S. News rankings
When prospective students look to U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings over the coming year, they’ll once again find Baylor among the top universities in the state, conference and country. For the 11th straight year, Baylor has been named one of the top two schools in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sicem365.com
Ten Things That Stood Out Against Texas State
Baylor’s record stands at 2-1 following a win against Texas State on September 17 in McLane Stadium. Here are the ten things which stood out to me during the game. The tailgate was great and the Bears scored before I could leave there and get to the studio. Missing several Bears with injuries sustained in the game against BYU and it appears Grant Miller has limped off. With no Ben Sims it was good to see the rushing TD from Richard Reese.
sicem365.com
Ground game pushes No. 17 Bears past Texas State, 42-7
WACO, Texas – The No. 17 Bears (2-1) racked up 293 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to push past the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) in a 42-7 victory on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. Richard Reese, a true freshman running back, was fantastic, leading the team in...
sicem365.com
Baylor XC Readies for Texas Tech Opener
WACO, Texas – Baylor cross country is set to compete in its second meet of the season in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday morning. The men’s 8k begins at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by the women’s 6k. The Texas Tech Open acts as a preview of...
sicem365.com
No. 14 Baylor Volley Sweeps Friday Double-Header in Six Sets
WACO, Texas — The No. 14 Baylor Volleyball team topped Sam Houston State and McNeese State both 3-0 to finish this week’s Baylor Classic 3-0. The Bears' unbeaten streak now extends to nine wins, eight sweeps, and 25 sets. SHSU fell to the green and gold in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Texas State Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 30.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will square off against the Baylor Bears at noon ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats will be seeking to avenge the 29-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 4 of last year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach has incredible proposal following win
High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
groesbeckjournal.com
Goats bitten by Bulldogs, 39-34
Groesbeck (3-1) turned a one-point, 14-13, halftime deficit and built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The football team were unable to hold it as Crockett knocked the Goats off the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-34 victory, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett. Chris Cox stood...
KBTX.com
Centerville falls to undefeated Mart 21-20
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Tigers hosted the second ranked Panther tonight in a ranked showdown of Class 2A. On Centerville’s first drive of the night they faced fourth-and-13 and went for it to 19-yard pass from Riley Winkler to Cameron Pate. The Tigers failed to convert the two-point conversion and went up 6-0.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 16 – 18
Steve Wariner – Songs, Stories and Hot Guitar | Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave/ | Tickets range from $15 – $18 | Singer-songwriter Steve Wariner will perform an intimate concert at the Waco Hippodrome. I Love the 90s Concert | Sept. 16...
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility's greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Comments / 0