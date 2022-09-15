Baylor’s record stands at 2-1 following a win against Texas State on September 17 in McLane Stadium. Here are the ten things which stood out to me during the game. The tailgate was great and the Bears scored before I could leave there and get to the studio. Missing several Bears with injuries sustained in the game against BYU and it appears Grant Miller‍ has limped off. With no Ben Sims‍ it was good to see the rushing TD from Richard Reese‍.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO