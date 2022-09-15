Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
2023 Big Game Regulations adopted by F&W Commission
BURNS, OR – (Press Release from the ODFW) The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted 2023 Big Game Regulations during a meeting Friday in Burns. Beginning next year, controlled hunt draw results will be available eight days earlier (on June 12 rather than June 20). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System allow ODFW to make results available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1). The deadline to apply for a hunt remains the same (May 15).
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S. Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the […]
nwsportsmanmag.com
September Goose, Fall Turkey Hunts OKed At 2 OR, WA NWRs
New hunting opportunities will come to a pair of Northwest national wildlife refuges starting in the 2023 season. Hunters will be able to pursue turkeys during the fall at Turnbull NWR near Spokane and Canada geese in September at Baskett Slough NWR west of Salem, the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced this morning.
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
kiowacountypress.net
After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support
(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
Oregon Wildlife Officials say Wolf Population is Increasing
Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two adults and two pups....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UO board of trustees approves authorization of land swap with city of Eugene to build new football indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees authorized a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the school’s athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board of trustees approved...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Comments / 0