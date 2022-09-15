ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

2023 Big Game Regulations adopted by F&W Commission

BURNS, OR – (Press Release from the ODFW) The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted 2023 Big Game Regulations during a meeting Friday in Burns. Beginning next year, controlled hunt draw results will be available eight days earlier (on June 12 rather than June 20). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System allow ODFW to make results available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1). The deadline to apply for a hunt remains the same (May 15).
BURNS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
nwsportsmanmag.com

September Goose, Fall Turkey Hunts OKed At 2 OR, WA NWRs

New hunting opportunities will come to a pair of Northwest national wildlife refuges starting in the 2023 season. Hunters will be able to pursue turkeys during the fall at Turnbull NWR near Spokane and Canada geese in September at Baskett Slough NWR west of Salem, the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced this morning.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Public Lands Day#National Parks#National Forests#Oregon Coast#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live

There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kiowacountypress.net

After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support

(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
WALLOWA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy