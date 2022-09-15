Sale of private beach property, goat zoning still unresolved by city council

HOLDERNESS — Join LRCC member Virginia on a hike to both Rattlesnake peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This four mile trek will give participants a chance to see a different way up West Rattlesnake, an immensely popular peak, with the added challenge of summiting East Rattlesnake as well. Participants will meet at the Eastman Brook Trail parking lot and then cross Route 113 to start up the Col Trail. Connecting from there to the Ridge Trail, the group will summit West Rattlesnake first, then follow the Pasture Trail to the East Rattlesnake Trail, which will bring the group to the East Rattlesnake peak. To descend, the group will get back onto the Ridge Trail and finish with the Col Trail once more. Make sure to have plenty of water and snacks for this moderately strenuous hike.

