Sale of private beach property, goat zoning still unresolved by city council

New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
laconiadailysun.com
Portsmouth's Toscana Italian Chophouse fined for child labor violations
PORTSMOUTH — Downtown restaurant Toscana Italian Chophouse & Wine Bar has been cited for child labor violations, infractions which include employing a teenager younger than the federal minimum working age, per the U.S. Department of Labor. Five 14- and 15-year-old employees were found to have worked “excessive hours” at...
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
laconiadailysun.com
Hike both Rattle Snake peaks Sept. 28
HOLDERNESS — Join LRCC member Virginia on a hike to both Rattlesnake peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This four mile trek will give participants a chance to see a different way up West Rattlesnake, an immensely popular peak, with the added challenge of summiting East Rattlesnake as well. Participants will meet at the Eastman Brook Trail parking lot and then cross Route 113 to start up the Col Trail. Connecting from there to the Ridge Trail, the group will summit West Rattlesnake first, then follow the Pasture Trail to the East Rattlesnake Trail, which will bring the group to the East Rattlesnake peak. To descend, the group will get back onto the Ridge Trail and finish with the Col Trail once more. Make sure to have plenty of water and snacks for this moderately strenuous hike.
laconiadailysun.com
Hannaford Supermarkets proud to return as presenting sponsor for Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction
LACONIA — Hannaford Supermarkets will return as the presenting sponsor for Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, a fundraising event that provides grants to dozens of local nonprofit organizations to support programs focused on children in need and their families. The auction will be held at the Belknap Marketplace...
WMUR.com
Police seek man who was armed when he robbed 7-Eleven in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store Sunday night. The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was all dressed in black and was wearing a ski mask, police said. Police said he was armed with a gun and...
The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M
A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center
The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is scheduled to close next March.
laconiadailysun.com
Joyce Donahue: Silber's aggression as Republican chair not becoming of the position
As an independent, disinclined toward any major or minor party, I hope Mr. Norm Silber will be more gracious to those wishing to hear candidates invited to speak to the Belknap County Republican Committee.
Voters take anger over Gunstock’s closure to the polls
When the county-owned ski resort Gunstock temporarily shuttered last summer, some residents blamed their elected representatives for imperiling the mountain’s future by putting ideology over responsible governance. And many vowed to channel their outrage into the upcoming primary and general elections. It appears they delivered on that promise. The results of Tuesday’s primary will bring […] The post Voters take anger over Gunstock’s closure to the polls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Airman receives medal for help saving life during Pelham boating crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire Airman received the Air Force Commendation Medal for her quick actions during a boating crash in July on Long Pond in Pelham. Officials said Senior Airman Amy Granfield was on a boat with family and friends when a jet ski crashed into them.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
laconiadailysun.com
A unique collaboration between Powerhouse and Prescott Farm
LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative of the Belknap Mill and Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center are partnering to provide a unique theatrical/natural experience on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. "Arborlogues: A Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is a one-person play where you are the performer and a single tree is your audience. In this case, an historic black walnut tree on the beautiful campus of Prescott Farm in Laconia.
laconiadailysun.com
Biketember festival at the Weirs celebrates fifth year
LACONIA — Hundreds if not 1,000 or so people swarmed the upper section of Weirs Boulevard for Biketember 2022 Saturday. The weekend festival featured multiple bands, karaoke, food, and beer, over a three-day period, from Friday to Sunday. For Tower Hill Tavern owner and operator Anthony Santagate, the Biketember...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Human Relations Committee: Why is history important to our democracy?
“If you want to understand today ... you have to search yesterday.” — Pearl S. Buck. History is the foundation to understanding the past and shaping the future of our families, our communities and our nation.
laconiadailysun.com
Brian J. Collins
CANTERBURY — Brian John Collins of Canterbury, left this world and the many people who love him on September 5, 2022. A bright shining light was extinguished all over the state of New Hampshire and around the globe. A fighter until the end, Brian’s battle with glioblastoma cancer in his brain finally took its toll.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Old Home Day wrap up
GILFORD — The 102nd annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration was held August 27. Annual activities included the parade, entertainers, pie-eating contest, egg toss, community dance and spectacular fireworks. The parade award winners were as follows:. Grand Prize, Best Overall — Gilford Public Library.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
