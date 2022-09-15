Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
Disney Reveals 3 New Experiences Coming To Walt Disney World, Plus Opening Dates For New Rides
Disney is announcing new rides and experiences coming to its parks over the next few years. Here’s a look at what’s coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The beloved Splash Mountain will close for good and get a makeover. In its place will be the brand-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride is an extension of the movie The Princess and the Frog and will follow the main characters on their way to a Mardi Gras party. Many of the original actors will reprise their roles to offer voices for the ride. Disney executives teamed up with the city of New Orleans to capture the beauty and essence of the historic city.
click orlando
Abigail Disney tells all in new documentary: Here’s why she doesn’t care if you call her a traitor
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a pretty tall order to live up to when you’re known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Is it just hyperbole or do some people—young and not so young—experience a bit of nirvana topped with pixie dust as soon as they cross the threshold of a Disney theme park and get a glimpse of Mickey and Minnie?
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Ominous 'scud cloud' spotted at Disney World. Here's what a scud cloud is
ORLANDO, Fla - If you've ever noticed a scary, low, ominous looking cloud that makes you think a tornado will soon approach, it's most likely a scattered cumulus under deck — better known as a scud cloud. One family at Disney World captured the cloud Thursday and recorded its...
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
allears.net
Flood Advisory in Effect for Disney World County
If you’re heading to Disney World, you need to be prepared to tackle Genie+, dining reservations, park passes, and hotel reservations. But you also need to be prepared for something else…the weather. Flood advisories, weather delays at the airport, and a funnel cloud are among the recent weather...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Family of Man Who Jumped From Aventura Hotel
Universal Orlando Resort has settled a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the suicide of a 27-year-old man who fell from Universal’s Aventura Hotel in 2019, Orlando Sentinel reports. On August 12, 2019 at about 12:30 a.m., Matthew Bahna fell to his death after climbing an eight-foot wall at Bar 17...
orlandoweekly.com
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
These vacation houses out in Reunion have to be in competition with each other. That's the only way we can think to explain the arms race of themed rooms that has even spread to massive mansions in Walt Disney World's tonier resort living sections. By the standards of say, the...
tastychomps.com
MICHELIN WEEKEND – An Amazing Culinary Experience – at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort – this October 7-9, 2022
Curated Experiences is exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a through immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. For a sneak peek at...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'
Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
insideuniversal.net
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket after multiple delays
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night. The launch window was set for Sunday at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time. SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Hours...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
wmfe.org
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
SpaceX plans for another Falcon 9 launch attempt, here’s when you can look up
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX reschedules its Falcon 9 launch date to Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time, but the reason for this change was not given. After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night. >>> STREAM...
WESH
Orlando photo exhibit highlights post-Hurricane Maria as Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico, the island is no stranger to the conditions it's dealing with. Sept. 20, 2017 is forever etched in the heart of Puerto Rico. Photographs on display at Orlando Public Library are taking us back to the recovery efforts of post-Hurricane Maria five years after it made landfall.
