Greenville, SC

WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
hendersonville.com

Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville

Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open

GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Paintings
country1037fm.com

Pranormal Investigators Visiting South Carolina Museum

Okay, I know the spooky season is approaching but this just made things a little weird. It looks like some paranormal investigators will be in South Carolina visiting a museum. Paranormal investigators are essential “ghost hunters” in which they interact with the paranormal world to communicate with ghosts. Now, maybe it is just me but this does not sound like a job I could handle on a day to day.
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
GREENVILLE, SC
recordpatriot.com

This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC

