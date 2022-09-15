Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
The Post and Courier
Grand Bohemian Lodge, overlooking Greenville's centerpiece falls, cuts the ribbon
GREENVILLE — A $100 million project that was three years in the making celebrated its opening Sept. 15 as the Grand Bohemian Lodge welcomed visitors to a hotel seen as a new eastern gateway to this city's Falls Park. “This is an amazing example of vision and excellence,” Mayor...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away
Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
hendersonville.com
Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville
Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
The Post and Courier
Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open
GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
Disease deadly to rabbits found in South Carolina for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning the public of a disease in rabbits that's been spotted in South Carolina for the first time - and could be deadly to the creatures. The organization said that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) has been encountered in Greenville County following...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
WYFF4.com
Huge bear spotted near homes in Landrum caught on camera brings warning from DNR
LANDRUM, S.C. — An Upstate man was shocked this week to see a huge black bear wandering near his home. Zach Clardy told WYFF News 4 he saw and took photos of "what may be the largest back bear in the state." He said the wild encounter happened Thursday...
country1037fm.com
Pranormal Investigators Visiting South Carolina Museum
Okay, I know the spooky season is approaching but this just made things a little weird. It looks like some paranormal investigators will be in South Carolina visiting a museum. Paranormal investigators are essential “ghost hunters” in which they interact with the paranormal world to communicate with ghosts. Now, maybe it is just me but this does not sound like a job I could handle on a day to day.
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
President and First Lady of South Carolina State University visit Greenville
State University's new President and First Lady made an appearance in Greenville Friday night. Alexander and Agatha Conyers greeted dozens of alumni. Conyers was named President in April of this year. He served as interim from July 2021.
Spartanburg’s Greek Festival is underway, celebrating Greek culture
Spartanburg's Greek Festival is underway this weekend at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Asheville Highway.
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
recordpatriot.com
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
