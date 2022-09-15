Read full article on original website
allears.net
UPDATE on Brightline Train Coming to Orlando International Airport
Remember that time Disney World was supposed to get a Brightline Train Station?. In 2020, Brightline announced that a high-speed train would get a station in Disney Springs which would connect the resort to other destinations including Orlando International Airport. With the free Magical Express being replaced by paid bus options, this was going to be a quick and easy way to travel to and from the airport and Disney World. Plans for the Disney Springs station were canceled earlier this year, but now we’ve got an update on the station at Orlando International Airport.
travelawaits.com
Disney Reveals 3 New Experiences Coming To Walt Disney World, Plus Opening Dates For New Rides
Disney is announcing new rides and experiences coming to its parks over the next few years. Here’s a look at what’s coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The beloved Splash Mountain will close for good and get a makeover. In its place will be the brand-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride is an extension of the movie The Princess and the Frog and will follow the main characters on their way to a Mardi Gras party. Many of the original actors will reprise their roles to offer voices for the ride. Disney executives teamed up with the city of New Orleans to capture the beauty and essence of the historic city.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
See what’s ahead for Disney Cruise Line
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Disney Cruise Line has shifted its focus to the next addition to its fleet, which just welcomed the new Disney Wish this summer. The Walt...
disneytips.com
An Embarrassing Update: Universal’s New Park vs. One Disney Attraction
Our love for all things Disney could never be overlooked! But… sometimes… just sometimes, even we feel some Disney fandom embarrassment – especially when it has to do with the Walt Disney World Resort’s theme park competitor, Universal Orlando Resort. We all likely know by now...
click orlando
Abigail Disney tells all in new documentary: Here’s why she doesn’t care if you call her a traitor
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a pretty tall order to live up to when you’re known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Is it just hyperbole or do some people—young and not so young—experience a bit of nirvana topped with pixie dust as soon as they cross the threshold of a Disney theme park and get a glimpse of Mickey and Minnie?
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Ominous 'scud cloud' spotted at Disney World. Here's what a scud cloud is
ORLANDO, Fla - If you've ever noticed a scary, low, ominous looking cloud that makes you think a tornado will soon approach, it's most likely a scattered cumulus under deck — better known as a scud cloud. One family at Disney World captured the cloud Thursday and recorded its...
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
tastychomps.com
MICHELIN WEEKEND – An Amazing Culinary Experience – at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort – this October 7-9, 2022
Curated Experiences is exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a through immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. For a sneak peek at...
allears.net
Flood Advisory in Effect for Disney World County
If you’re heading to Disney World, you need to be prepared to tackle Genie+, dining reservations, park passes, and hotel reservations. But you also need to be prepared for something else…the weather. Flood advisories, weather delays at the airport, and a funnel cloud are among the recent weather...
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Cabanas at Volcano Bay: How Much Are They & Everything Else You Need to Know
When it comes to Orlando water parks, Volcano Bay is not to be missed. We’ve all heard of Universal Orlando, and Volcano Bay is one of its several theme parks. Any visit to Volcano Bay is a lot of fun, but you can up the ante even more. How? Rent a cabana in the park. A cabana gives you and your group a private space where you can relax during your time at Volcano Bay.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Family of Man Who Jumped From Aventura Hotel
Universal Orlando Resort has settled a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the suicide of a 27-year-old man who fell from Universal’s Aventura Hotel in 2019, Orlando Sentinel reports. On August 12, 2019 at about 12:30 a.m., Matthew Bahna fell to his death after climbing an eight-foot wall at Bar 17...
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
piratesandprincesses.net
Headliners for Rock the Universe Officially Announced
As I usually write about an upcoming event, I love it when my stream of vocations cross. Universal Orlando Resort holds one of the largest Christian music festivals around. In 2023, the Rock the Universe event will be held January 27th through 29th. Very recently, Universal Orlando announced the headliners for this event. The full line-up may be found here.
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
insideuniversal.net
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Non-Touristy Things to Do in Orlando
The city of Orlando is fondly referred to as the “City Beautiful” for a good reason. In the course of the years, Orlando has evolved into a favorite destination for both national and international visitors. You are reading: Non tourist things to do in orlando | 10 Non-Touristy...
