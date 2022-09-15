Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago
Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
Bryson DeChambeau is mad he can't play at the Presidents Cup after jump to LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Quail Hollow next week for the Presidents Cup, and he’s not happy about it. DeChambeau, speaking before the fifth LIV Golf Invitational Series event this weekend outside of Chicago, is upset that he and other LIV Golfers can’t compete in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup teams anymore after they left the PGA Tour for the controversial golf venture.
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
golfmagic.com
Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable
The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
English football got the commercialism of US sports but none of their egalitarianism
New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly raised the hackles of some of English football’s most annoying people last week when he suggested that the Premier League could learn from America and consider introducing an All-Star-style game to boost TV revenue. “US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game,” thundered Gary Neville on Twitter, in an emblematic reaction. “They just don’t get it and think differently.” In response many have pointed out that pundits like Neville owe their very livelihood to the Americanization of English football: without the influence of America’s example, the whole shebang of the modern Premier League – as a business structured around massive TV deals, as an endlessly mediatized spectacle, as a hegemonic cultural form – would not exist. Suggestions like Boehly’s are directed at furthering the commercialization of English football; this is not “thinking differently”, but the very essence of the sport as it has developed over the last three decades.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
David Price Debunks False Report
It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
LIV Golf FAQ: The new circuit challenging the PGA Tour
LIV Golf has been one of the biggest stories in the world of golf this year. But what is this
MLB・
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Says Luka Doncic Is The Closest Player To Larry Bird: "When It’s All Said And Done, He’ll Probably Be Better Than Bird."
After the 1970s, the NBA was in a bad state. Due to the immense popularity of baseball and Football, the league was seeing a huge dip in popularity among fans. Just when everyone thought the NBA might go bankrupt, the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revived it. Speaking...
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: A simple swing feeling for a bigger backswing turn
Earlier this week, Inside GOLF members (not a member? Sign up right here!) were treated to a fascinating discussion between Baden Schaff (the co-founder of Skillest) and GOLF Top 100 Teacher Sean Foley. As part of the LIVE golf lesson, the pair selected three golfers swings, and broke them down...
