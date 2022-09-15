ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago

Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Bryson DeChambeau is mad he can't play at the Presidents Cup after jump to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Quail Hollow next week for the Presidents Cup, and he’s not happy about it. DeChambeau, speaking before the fifth LIV Golf Invitational Series event this weekend outside of Chicago, is upset that he and other LIV Golfers can’t compete in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup teams anymore after they left the PGA Tour for the controversial golf venture.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title

Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
GOLF
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
BOONE, NC
The Guardian

English football got the commercialism of US sports but none of their egalitarianism

New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly raised the hackles of some of English football’s most annoying people last week when he suggested that the Premier League could learn from America and consider introducing an All-Star-style game to boost TV revenue. “US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game,” thundered Gary Neville on Twitter, in an emblematic reaction. “They just don’t get it and think differently.” In response many have pointed out that pundits like Neville owe their very livelihood to the Americanization of English football: without the influence of America’s example, the whole shebang of the modern Premier League – as a business structured around massive TV deals, as an endlessly mediatized spectacle, as a hegemonic cultural form – would not exist. Suggestions like Boehly’s are directed at furthering the commercialization of English football; this is not “thinking differently”, but the very essence of the sport as it has developed over the last three decades.
UEFA
Yardbarker

David Price Debunks False Report

It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
SILVERADO, CA
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Golf.com

Top 100 Teacher: A simple swing feeling for a bigger backswing turn

Earlier this week, Inside GOLF members (not a member? Sign up right here!) were treated to a fascinating discussion between Baden Schaff (the co-founder of Skillest) and GOLF Top 100 Teacher Sean Foley. As part of the LIVE golf lesson, the pair selected three golfers swings, and broke them down...
GOLF

