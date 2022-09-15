Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
airlive.net
A United Airlines Boeing 737 taxied for so long at Newark Airport that it ran out of fuel for the flight
On 22nd August, an United Airlines B737 aircraft scheduled to fly from Newark to Denver taxied for so long at Newark Airport, that it eventually ran out of adequate fuel for the flight. The Boeing 737-900ER was taxiing to fly to Denver. However, the plane stayed on the tarmac and...
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My wife and I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle. These were the 5 best and 5 worst parts of the trip.
We rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight for 70+ hours in four days in coach. Sleeping was hard and the cafe car was OK, but the observation car was great.
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
U.K.・
I was left baffled after finding a mystery hidden charge on my restaurant bill – it’s completely legal
A DINER was left baffled after being forced to fork out for a mystery hidden charge slapped on their restaurant bill. The food lover had a bite to eat at The Bavarian Bier Cafe, in Queensland, Australia, but was left confused by the added cost. They had ordered a salad,...
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here are 5 things I'm glad I packed and 5 I wish I brought with me.
I spent a week on the Holland America Line's Westerdam cruise ship in Alaska. I'm glad I had a raincoat, but I ended up having to buy a knit hat.
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Comments / 0