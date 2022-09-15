ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Travel Itinerary#Cruise Ship#Cdc#Croatian
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
ACCIDENTS
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy