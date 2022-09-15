ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly

Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

THE REGULARS: Siouxland is fortunate to have so many amenities

Most of you know that I travel a fair amount in Iowa; trips across South Dakota and Nebraska occur as well. Our tri-state area is not fly over country as some people think. Our communities in all three states have and are working to make our part of the country a destination point of interest.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records

REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota looking for a spark Saturday against Cal Poly

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two games into the 2022 South Dakota Coyote football season, the Coyotes have found the end zone once. The offensive struggles have plagued the Coyotes in back-to-back road losses to Kansas State (34-0) and Montana (24-7). As the Coyotes return home for the home opener Saturday afternoon, USD coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play-calling duties as the offense is looking for a spark.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Andrew 'Andy' Miedema

Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ralph 'Mickey' Derochie

Ralph "Mickey" Derochie of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26. Cards may be sent to 2612 Center St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Ralph was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Jefferson, S.D. Ralph married Ella Miller on Feb. 2, 1952. Ella passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Brian Cook
Sioux City Journal

Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center celebrates 20 years

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center opened in 2002 on the Missouri riverfront in celebration of the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial and, 20 years later, the nonprofit cultural complex is thriving. Massive metal dinosaur sculptures dot the landscape around the sprawling center; York, the first person of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Agnes Thelen

Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Games#Field Of Dreams#College Baseball#Chargers
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in sweep to Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team was swept on Saturday in a three-set GPAC match to Dakota Wesleyan by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 10 kills and she hit .167. Gillian DePauw and Payten Lode each had six kills. DePauw...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
kscj.com

HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY

AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Morningside breaks away in second half over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team came in unafraid of the top-ranked Morningside Mustangs Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but the Mustangs prevailed 59-23. The power was out at the stadium for a majority of the first half, and it was the Chargers who were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council advances parking rate hike with Mayor Scott's amendments

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, with amendments proposed by Mayor Bob Scott, that increases rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Scott motioned during Monday's council meeting to set parking meter rates at $.75...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy