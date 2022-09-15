Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly
Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Ponca's Brody Taylor, Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz win at Westwood
SMITHLAND, Iowa — Two Siouxland area juniors led the Westwood Invitational boys race on Monday at Southwoods Conservation Area. Ponca junior Brody Taylor won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 37.02 seconds. Siouxland Christian's Sammy Duerloo was second in 21:06.78. The Top 5 was rounded out...
Sioux City Journal
THE REGULARS: Siouxland is fortunate to have so many amenities
Most of you know that I travel a fair amount in Iowa; trips across South Dakota and Nebraska occur as well. Our tri-state area is not fly over country as some people think. Our communities in all three states have and are working to make our part of the country a destination point of interest.
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota looking for a spark Saturday against Cal Poly
VERMILLION, S.D. — Two games into the 2022 South Dakota Coyote football season, the Coyotes have found the end zone once. The offensive struggles have plagued the Coyotes in back-to-back road losses to Kansas State (34-0) and Montana (24-7). As the Coyotes return home for the home opener Saturday afternoon, USD coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play-calling duties as the offense is looking for a spark.
Sioux City Journal
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
Sioux City Journal
Ralph 'Mickey' Derochie
Ralph "Mickey" Derochie of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26. Cards may be sent to 2612 Center St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Ralph was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Jefferson, S.D. Ralph married Ella Miller on Feb. 2, 1952. Ella passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.
Intersection reopens after Floyd Boulevard train derailment
A train derailment impacted drivers by causing an intersection to close for railroad repairs on Friday.
Sioux City Journal
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
Sioux City Journal
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center celebrates 20 years
SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center opened in 2002 on the Missouri riverfront in celebration of the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial and, 20 years later, the nonprofit cultural complex is thriving. Massive metal dinosaur sculptures dot the landscape around the sprawling center; York, the first person of...
Sioux City Journal
Agnes Thelen
Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in sweep to Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team was swept on Saturday in a three-set GPAC match to Dakota Wesleyan by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 10 kills and she hit .167. Gillian DePauw and Payten Lode each had six kills. DePauw...
Part of Pierce Street to close Monday
A week-long closure has been announced for Pierce Street in Sioux City.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
Sioux City Journal
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
kscj.com
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside breaks away in second half over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team came in unafraid of the top-ranked Morningside Mustangs Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but the Mustangs prevailed 59-23. The power was out at the stadium for a majority of the first half, and it was the Chargers who were...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council advances parking rate hike with Mayor Scott's amendments
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, with amendments proposed by Mayor Bob Scott, that increases rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Scott motioned during Monday's council meeting to set parking meter rates at $.75...
