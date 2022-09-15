ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bennett, No. 1 Georgia's D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship. The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their Southeastern Conference opener, where the Gamecocks needed a touchdown with 53 seconds to go to avoid becoming the fifth shutout victim of the Bulldogs (3-0) in their past 14 games. Meanwhile, the Georgia offense gained 547 yards, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions and was averaging nearly 10 yards a play before the backups came in and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Even though 15 players left for the NFL after winning Georgia’s first national title since 1980, there still is still plenty of talent and an attitude that winning a championship leaves behind, coach Kirby Smart said.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina’s coaches. For updates on...
COLUMBIA, SC
