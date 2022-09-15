Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Odds: Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will square off in an exciting SEC matchup in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Georgia-South Carolina prediction and pick, laid out below. There is a...
Bennett, No. 1 Georgia's D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship. The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their Southeastern Conference opener, where the Gamecocks needed a touchdown with 53 seconds to go to avoid becoming the fifth shutout victim of the Bulldogs (3-0) in their past 14 games. Meanwhile, the Georgia offense gained 547 yards, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions and was averaging nearly 10 yards a play before the backups came in and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Even though 15 players left for the NFL after winning Georgia’s first national title since 1980, there still is still plenty of talent and an attitude that winning a championship leaves behind, coach Kirby Smart said.
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
No. 7 USC dominates visiting Fresno State 45-17
Austin Jones and Travis Dye each eclipsed 100 yards rushing to fuel a balanced offense, and No. 7-ranked USC overwhelmed
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina’s coaches. For updates on...
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over
Georgia Bulldogs football: How to watch, listen, stream UGA vs South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face South Carolina in the SEC opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: Noon p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 17. TV: ESPN. Streaming:...
Texas spent nearly $280,000 for the weekend of Arch Manning's official visit, per report
Nine recruits, including Manning, spent a three-day weekend in Austin in June, days before the star QB committed to Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UGA football among top schools for elite OT Kam Pringle
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top 10 schools for class of 2024 offensive tackle recruit Kam Pringle. Pringle is one of the top recruits in South Carolina. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle is ranked as a four-star recruit. Kam Pringle plays high school football for Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina.
ASU football fans call for Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson firings after loss to Eastern Michigan
Arizona State football lost to Eastern Michigan on Saturday night in Tempe, 30-21, to fall to 1-2 on the season entering Pac-12 Conference play. After the game, fans of the Sun Devils once again called for the school to fire head coach Herm Edwards and Athletic Director Ray Anderson, a refrain that is...
UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' matchup against the Jaguars.
LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina
The live updates are rolling for Georgia @ South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five-star SF to officially visit Auburn for Penn State game
One of the best basketball players in the 2024 recruiting class is taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend, according to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live. Airious Bailey, who will be making his second visit to Auburn this year, is ranked as the No. 1 small forward and No. 8 overall recruit in the country in the 247Sports Composite ranking.
Comments / 0