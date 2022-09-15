Read full article on original website
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
Two Black-owned businesses are first to open at new development in St. Paul’s Frogtown
Two months after launching their distinctive companies in St. Paul’s Frogtown area, two Black women business owners want to leverage their success to give back to the neighborhood. The companies of Joyce Sanders and Shaunie Grigsby are now located at the Frogtown Crossroads retail area, which is situated at...
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
Lake Harriet Bandshell to be painted a new color if petitioners get their way
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few hundred people have signed a petition asking the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to restore the Lake Harriet Bandshell back to its original blue-gray color. The bandshell, which is now tan, is undergoing renovations in the coming months. The Change.org petition, started by Steve...
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
"Dog Library" springs up in Minneapolis neighborhood in memory of beloved pets
MINNEAPOLIS – In northeast Minneapolis, a creative project is turning heads, and causing lots of tail wags. A "Dog Library" was put up this weekend on Wilson Street, allowing people to share old dog items or take what they need.The library is filled with treats, toys, leashes, bags and has a bowl of water."My neighbors had come over with a little bouquet after I lost Charlie just two-and-a-half weeks ago," said Lisa Kronk. "And we started talking about getting things out that we could share with other neighbor dogs."It's how the neighbors came up with the idea. Within just three days,...
Bar and Dog Park Venue Opens in Plymouth
The dog park is a place where people can let their furry friends run free. “It’s the social part, and it’s also stimulating,” said Ramona Braun, a park ranger with Brew Park in Plymouth. “It helps them get exercise, both physically as well as mentally.”. But...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis. The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went...
Having fun and fighting crime: North Loop hosts block party Friday and Saturday nights
MINNEAPOLIS -- Having fun, fighting crime, and bringing a boost to businesses downtown: those are the goals of this first-of-its-kind block party in the busy North Loop.That section of the city - a hot spot for nightlife - is closed down to traffic not only Friday but Saturday night too. Organizers hope by shutting off vehicle traffic they can increase foot traffic and safety. The warehouse district block party has been in the works for years, delayed by the pandemic."It's a first-time effort to really create more of a pedestrian zone in the heart of our warehouse district, both for safety...
One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
64th reported homicide in Minneapolis happens early Sunday morning
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in an after-hours party near Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, the city’s 68th reported homicide of the year
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash
A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning. The 51-year-old woman has yet to be identified as of Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.
Police: Gunfire Strikes Room Where Children Were Sleeping
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of gunshots that struck at least two homes on Sunday. In one of the cases, a bullet pierced a wall of a room where children were sleeping, police said. “The homeowner heard a loud pop and wasn’t sure what it was, sounded strange,...
