Minneapolis, MN

southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Violent weekend in The Twin Cities

(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Dog Library" springs up in Minneapolis neighborhood in memory of beloved pets

MINNEAPOLIS – In northeast Minneapolis, a creative project is turning heads, and causing lots of tail wags. A "Dog Library" was put up this weekend on Wilson Street, allowing people to share old dog items or take what they need.The library is filled with treats, toys, leashes, bags and has a bowl of water."My neighbors had come over with a little bouquet after I lost Charlie just two-and-a-half weeks ago," said Lisa Kronk. "And we started talking about getting things out that we could share with other neighbor dogs."It's how the neighbors came up with the idea. Within just three days,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Bar and Dog Park Venue Opens in Plymouth

The dog park is a place where people can let their furry friends run free. “It’s the social part, and it’s also stimulating,” said Ramona Braun, a park ranger with Brew Park in Plymouth. “It helps them get exercise, both physically as well as mentally.”. But...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Having fun and fighting crime: North Loop hosts block party Friday and Saturday nights

MINNEAPOLIS -- Having fun, fighting crime, and bringing a boost to businesses downtown: those are the goals of this first-of-its-kind block party in the busy North Loop.That section of the city - a hot spot for nightlife - is closed down to traffic not only Friday but Saturday night too. Organizers hope by shutting off vehicle traffic they can increase foot traffic and safety. The warehouse district block party has been in the works for years, delayed by the pandemic."It's a first-time effort to really create more of a pedestrian zone in the heart of our warehouse district, both for safety...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
MIX 94.9

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police: Gunfire Strikes Room Where Children Were Sleeping

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of gunshots that struck at least two homes on Sunday. In one of the cases, a bullet pierced a wall of a room where children were sleeping, police said. “The homeowner heard a loud pop and wasn’t sure what it was, sounded strange,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

