ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice

That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
ANIMALS
msn.com

How to get a cat to like you

When you approach a dog, it’s more than likely you’ll be received with a wagging tongue and easy excitement. Cats, on the other hand, remain largely a mystery. They’re notorious for being picky with their companions, and many have the scratches to prove it. But it’s actually not that hard to get on their good side—if you know what you’re doing.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Friendship#Vain#Boxing#Tiktok#Kimbe2119
PetsRadar

Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral

A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
PETS
PetsRadar

Watch: Shocked owner films moment cat gives birth to kittens in her lap

A cat owner in the Netherlands was left stunned after her feline friend gave birth to a litter of kittens in her lap. 18-year-old Ellen Fransenn had just got home from visiting friends to find her cat Asrael in labor. Upon learning that her human had arrived home, Asrael, who had already delivered one of her kittens, quickly relocated to Ellen’s lap to continue the birthing process.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s heartache as no one wants to adopt this heartbroken cat (VIDEO)

This gorgeous tuxedo kitty might have been through a lot, but it only added to her intelligence and resilience. RSPCA East Londonis looking for a special home for this unique rescue cat with striking eyes and describes their heartbreak as she is left waiting for months without a single adoption application.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Bold Refusal to Leave 'Nana's' House Has Us Laughing Out Loud

The more videos we watch, the more we realize how similar pets and kids are. Kids will cry and complain and cry some more until they get their way. We used to think it was easier with dogs because they will listen to anything you say. But they're starting to get too smart for their own good, mimicking spoiled kids. Just take for example TikTok doggo @aidendadoodle.
PETS
pawesome.net

Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants

We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Husky's Dramatic Request for the Front Door to Be Opened Is Downright Epic

Huskies are not shy about making their demands known. They are very vocal dogs, and use this to their advantage by "talking" to their owners. One Husky executed this demand method perfectly in a viral video. TikTok user @leo.husky recently shared a video of their Husky, Leo, talking to his...
ANIMALS
msn.com

Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away

When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
ANIMALS
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS
lovemeow.com

Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy