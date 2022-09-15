The more videos we watch, the more we realize how similar pets and kids are. Kids will cry and complain and cry some more until they get their way. We used to think it was easier with dogs because they will listen to anything you say. But they're starting to get too smart for their own good, mimicking spoiled kids. Just take for example TikTok doggo @aidendadoodle.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO