Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw
Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
Heung-min Son's sensational rapid hat-trick
Heung-min Son scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Tottenham after coming off the bench during their 6-2 win over Leicester. The South Korean forward hadn't scored a single goal all season prior to his treble.
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
Ethan Nwaneri: Mikel Arteta's 'gut feeling' led to 15-year-old becoming Premier League's youngest player
Mikel Arteta said a "gut feeling" led him to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest player after he brought the 15-year-old on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Brentford. The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days old, took the Premier League record from Liverpool...
QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road
QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended
Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Neal Maupay off the mark as Frank Lampard's side win first Premier League game of the season
Frank Lampard says it was a "big deal" for Everton to beat West Ham 1-0 to secure their first Premier League win of the season. Neal Maupay opened his Everton account with a half-volley from just inside the area in front of the Gwladys Street End (53) to the delight of the home crowd, who had endured a drab first half.
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club
Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
Preston 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie seal win for Championship leaders
Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston. Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye...
Scottish Premiership: Hearts, Rangers, St Mirren, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Livingston and St Johnstone feature in team of the week
It was another action-packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for St Mirren, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston. The Buddies have two players represented after pulling off the shock of the weekend by beating Celtic 2-0 to end their long unbeaten run. Hearts take three places in the best...
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick
Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
Man Utd ready to make move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are ready to make a January move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich. Barcelona are plotting a rare raid on Real Madrid...
Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured
Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss says he'll respect decision if owners choose to make managerial change
Brendan Rodgers insists he will respect whatever decision Leicester's owners choose to make over his future after pressure on his position as manager was increased yet again with Saturday's 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham. The Foxes took an early lead in north London but individual errors and a...
