ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Heung-min Son's sensational rapid hat-trick

Heung-min Son scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Tottenham after coming off the bench during their 6-2 win over Leicester. The South Korean forward hadn't scored a single goal all season prior to his treble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Arsenal#State Of Play#Group A
SkySports

QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road

QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended

Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club

Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
RUGBY
SkySports

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick

Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured

Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy